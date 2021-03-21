Argentina's Gallegos captures Azalea Invitational by three strokes

The howling wind didn't bother Abel Gallegos Sunday as the 19-year-old from Argentina enjoyed a bogey-free round of 68 at the Country Club of Charleston and won the Azalea Invitational by three shots.
Gallegos, the 19-year-old Latin America champion who competed in the 2020 Masters, finished the 72-hole tournament at 6-under-par 278. Canada's Noah Steele struggled on the back nine with a double bogey and two bogeys and only one birdie and finished with a 1-over-par 72 and a score of 281. South Carolina Amateur champion Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head pulled close midway through the back nine but bogeyed 16 and 17 for a final-round 72 and placed third at 283.
Speaking through a translator, Gallegos said he was very happy with the way he played and had a solid round.
"This is wonderful, and I'm happy to get my first win in the United States," Gallegos said.
Gallegos had a one-shot lead over Steele and was five ahead of Griz heading to the par-4 14th hole. But Gallegos hit his approach over the green and was faced with a potential bogey. Instead, he chipped in for birdie, a score matched by Griz, and Steele two-putted for par.
On the par-5 15th, Gallegos' drive landed on the upslope just beyond the fairway bunker on the right side. He said he was lucky the ball missed the sand but unlucky that he had a bad lie and couldn't go for the green in two. Steele reached the par-5 in two and two-putted for a birdie and Griz narrowly missed his eagle try and had to settle for a birdie.
Gallegos was able to increase his lead with a two-putt par on 16 while Steele and Griz made bogeys. Bogeys by Steele and Griz on 17 pretty much settled the outcome as Gallegos made another par, and all three parred the final hole.
RESULTS
Abel Gallegos, 68-72-70-68--278; Noah Steele, 71-67-71-72--281; Jonathan Griz, 67-71-73-72--283; Andrew Bailey, 72-73-69-70--284; Joseph Deraney, 72-71-72-71--286; Lucas Carper, 71-74-70-71--286; Luke Sample, 73-68-71-74--286; Samuel Anderson, 71-72-73-71--287; Jackson Van Paris, 74-71-71-71--287; Jordan Sease, 70-71-71-75--287; Michel Muehr, 74-71-70-73--288; Mark Costanza, 70-70-74-74--228; Todd White, 71-71-70-76--288; Aidan Kramer, 73-78-68-70--289; Dean Greyserman, 69-79-69-72--289; Caleb Proveaux, 73-71-71-74--289; Alexander Yang, 77-69-69-74--289; Preston Summerhays, 75-71-69-75--290; Conor Gough, 77-70-73-71--291; Lansdon Robbins, 73-73-74--291; Blake Taylor, 74-74-73-72--293; Stephen Woodard, 72-70-78-73--293; William Jennings, 72-73-75-73--293; Adam Bratton, 72-75-72-74--293; Joey Latowski, 70-73-73-78--294; Philip Lee, 72-78-73-72--295; Chad Wilfong, 77-71-75-72--295; Giovanni Manzoni, 75-74-70-76--295; Spencer Provow, 75-74-75-71--295; Timothy Schaetzel, 75-71-75-75--296; Zach Adams, 80-69-72-75--296; Nathan Smith, 75-71-76-74--296; Stephen Behr, 74-73-72-77--296; Jack Irons, 74-76-74-72--296; John Pitt, 76-73-72-77--298; Steven Brame, 75-71-74-78--298; Rowan Sullivan, 73-75-72-78--298; Kent Monas, 74-75-75-74--298; Rusty Mosley, 74-78-74-72--298; Charlie Kennedy, 74-73-74-78--299; Chris Cassetta, 76-76-72-75--299; Blake Carter, 76-75-73-75--299; Dan Walters, 79-75-72-73--299; Chris Asbell, 73-73-75-79--300; Whitten Meares, 78-68-76-78--300; Cyrus Stewart, 74-77-74-75--300; Jamie Miller, 75-69-80-76--300; John Bearrie, 81-73-72-74--300; David McCrary, 72-76-74-78--300; Sean O'Donnell, 75-74-75-77--301; Ryan Smith, 75-72-75-80--302; Ryan Eckelkamp, 77-73-76-76--302; Michael Stamberger, 80-75-71-77--303; Cooper Sears, 79-74-73-77--303; Rion Moore, 73-79-74-77--303; Drayton Stewart, 75-74-77-77--303; Matt Parziale, 74-74-78-77--303; Martin Summer, 78-73-76-76--303; Brady Pevarnik, 78-76-71-81--306; Clay Willis, 73-79-75-82--309; Greg Earnhardt, 78-76-71-WD.