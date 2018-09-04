CLEMSON — It was a wild week in college football. And was only Week 1.
LSU upset Miami, Virginia Tech spoiled Willie Taggart's Florida State debut and Notre Dame took down mighty Jim Harbaugh in a primetime matchup that had all the elements of a powerhouse showdown.
But when it came to the Palmetto state's schools this week in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, both Clemson and South Carolina stayed steady and impressed the voters — including myself — with wins over Furman and Coastal Carolina, respectively. Now, they have been rewarded for it.
Clemson came in at No. 2 Tuesday, maintaining the same preseason ranking it was given last month, behind only Alabama. That's where I have Alabama and Clemson on my AP ballot.
Clemson's 48-7 victory over Furman was impressive and expected, but I kept the Crimson Tide at No. 1 for their dominating 51-14 blowout win over Louisville in a neutral site matchup. It's hard to dethrone the No. 1 team when it performed in the fashion Alabama did.
South Carolina, which was right on the cusp of cracking into the preseason top 25, is No. 22 on my ballot this week, up two spots from my preseason vote. The Gamecocks came in at No. 24 overall.
I think Muschamp's squad is on the rise and the Gamecocks' 49-15 thumping of Coastal Carolina was enough this week to get over the hump with the other voters, too. The Gamecocks are back in the poll for the first time since 2014, when on Sept. 21 of that year they were No. 13 and hosting Missouri.
South Carolina also checked in at No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week, while Clemson stayed No. 2.
Both teams certainly have the momentum they need headed into perhaps their biggest tests of the season: Clemson travels to Texas A&M and South Carolina hosts Georgia on Saturday.
In terms of the AP's top five teams, it played out as such: Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Wisconsin at No. 5.
I kept my top three the same with Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3, but I moved Ohio State up from No. 7 in the preseason to No. 4 this week. I was uncertain what to do with the Buckeyes in the preseason when Urban Meyer's future was still uncertain and it was not known yet if he would still have his job. But given Ohio State's performance this week — putting up a whopping 77 points on Oregon State — I simply couldn't leave them out of one of those top 4 hypothetical College Football Playoff slots. For my final top 5 slot, I gave it to Auburn. The SEC Tigers looked really good against Washington and that was a tall order for Week 1.
Here is the poll in its entirety, as well as how I voted:
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Stanford
11. LSU
12. Virginia Tech
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Michigan State
16. TCU
17. Southern California
18. Mississippi State
19. Central Florida
20. Boise State
21. Michigan
22. Miami
23. Oregon
24. South Carolina
25. Florida
The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson writer Grace Raynor
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Auburn
6. Oklahoma
7. Wisconsin
8. Notre Dame
9. LSU
10. Virginia Tech
11. Michigan State
12. Stanford
13. Penn State
14. Washington
15. Southern Cal
16. West Virginia
17. TCU
18. Mississippi State
19. Michigan
20. Central Florida
21. Boise State
22. South Carolina
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. Texas A&M