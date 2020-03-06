Antler scoring sessions begin for state's deer hunters

Deer season officially ended Jan. 1, but for hard-core deer hunters the season never ends. And a key part of the never-ending season has just begun with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources' annual quest to find new entries that will qualify for the state record book.
To qualify for the state records list, typical antlers (symmetrical) must score 125 points; non-typical antlers must score 145 points. Measures are based on the Boone and Crockett system. A total of 7,469 sets of white-tailed deer antlers, including 7,167 typical racks and 302 non-typical, are currently ranked on South Carolina's all-time antler records list.
The highest-scoring typical deer was a buck harvested in Pickens County on Dec. 24, 1994 by William C. Wyatt that measured 176 0/8 points. The top non-typical deer scored 217 7/8 points and was harvested Oct. 13, 2016 in Edgefield County by Danny T. Dillard. The state's top-ranked deer, including how scoring is done, can be found at the SCDNR website (dnr.sc.gov) under the Wildlife tab.
The scoring sessions not only help wildlife biologists manage the state's deer herd, they also are a big hit with hunters, said Charles Ruth, Big Game Program Coordinator for SCDNR.
"Every hunter's goal is to kill a really nice buck, and the epitome of that is getting one that actually makes the state record book. That's kind of the ultimate for a South Carolina deer hunter, is to place a buck in the antler records program," Ruth said.
From a management standpoint, he said, the information gleaned from the annual antler scoring sessions shows over a period of time where the high-quality mature male deer are being produced and biologists can take a look at these areas and see what distinguishes these areas from other areas that aren't producing trophy deer.
Aiken, Anderson and Orangeburg counties have produced the largest number of trophies over the last few years, SCDNR points out. And generally, larger deer are more abundant in area that have fewer deer.
Ruth said the program started in 1974, but in the mid- to late-1980s SCDNR began scheduling 12 to 15 of the measuring sessions. The biggest efforts now take place over a three-day period at the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia. This year's Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic will be held March 27-29.
"We try to have a presence across the state as best as possible to afford folks a relatively easy avenue to have their antlers measured," Ruth said.
During the 2019 scoring sessions, Ruth said there were 242 entries that met the minimum qualifying number to be added to the record book out of 500 to 550 sets of antlers that were scored.
"That's as many entries in a single year as I can remember," Ruth said. "What I'm saying is that the good ol' days are now. Normally we have 180 to 220 that qualify for the book."
Ruth noted that not all of the deer scored in 2019 came from that season, but most were taken within the last couple of years. Before scoring, antlers must dry for a minimum of 60 days and the March scoring sessions allow for that.
"We get a lot from the recently completed season, but we also get a lot from the previous season as well because a lot of those deer go to the taxidermist and the turnaround on taxidermy is often eight months to a year," Ruth said.
Hunters must provide necessary documentation, such as the date and county of the kill, and sign a "fair chase" statement when they bring in a set of antlers for measuring. Antlers in velvet or those that are broken and repaired or antlers separated from the skull plate cannot be officially measured for the state records list. If the lower jawbone of the animal was extracted during taxidermy or otherwise saved, it should be brought to the measuring session so biologists can determine the deer's age. An accurate weight measurement at the time of the kill is also helpful.
Remaining scoring sessions include:
March 10, 2-8 p.m., Greenville, Cabela's, 1025 Woodruff Rd. Suite H101, 864-516-8100.
March 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bonneau, Dennis Wildlife Center, 305 Black Oak Rd., call ahead 843-825-3387.
March 12, 2-7 p.m., Greenwood, Hunter's Headquarters, 1845 Calhoun Rd., 864-223-1911.
March 20, 1-5 p.m., Gilbert, Price's Country Store, 540 Peach Festival Rd., 803-892-2457.
March 27, noon-8 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, State Fairgrounds, 803-734-3886.
March 28, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, State Fairgrounds, 803-734-3886.
March 29, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic, State Fairgrounds, 803-734-3886.
Hunters can also have their antlers scored by appointment at the following locations:
Camden, SCDNR Office, 632 West Dekalb St. Room 211, appointment only during March, 843-309-5165.
Clemson, SCDNR Office, 311 Natural Resources Dr., appointment only during March, 864-986-6247.
Columbia, SCDNR Office, 1000 Assembly St., appointment only any time of year, 803-734-8738.
Florence, SCDNR Office, 295 S. Evander Dr., appointment only during March, 843-661-4768.
Garnett, SCDNR Office, 1281 Webb Ave., appointment only any time of year, 803-625-3569.
Georgetown, SCDNR Office, 420 Dirleton Rd., appointment only during March, 843-546-8119.
Union, SCDNR Office, 124 Wildlife Dr., appointment only during March, 864-427-5140.