Anthony Johnson and The Last Dance Chicago Bulls

It was Anthony Johnson’s rookie season in the NBA.

Johnson’s Sacramento Kings had been little more than a speed bump for the Chicago Bulls that night on their way to a sixth NBA championship of the 1990s. The former College of Charleston star had had an off night, scoring just a couple baskets against Michael Jordan and the defending world champions.

After getting beat 111-93 by the Bulls that night in January 1998, Johnson had showered and headed out to his car where he hoped to see a couple of friendly faces. Johnson’s parents – Charles and Marie – had already been to a couple of games at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, Calif., and knew the drill. They were to reunite at his car after the game.

But Charles and Marie were nowhere to be found.

“I just got in my car and waited,” Johnson said.

He checked his watch. He waited. And waited some more.

“I couldn’t figure out where they were or what they were doing,” said Johnson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA with seven different teams. “This was before everyone had a cell phone.”

Johnson headed back in the arena and finally caught up with his parents outside the Bulls’ locker room. Like most NBA fans, his parents just wanted to catch a glimpse of game’s greatest player. Johnson was mortified. He begged them to leave, but Charles and Marie would not budge.

“I’m not going to say they were ‘groupies’, but, yeah, they were acting like, groupies,’” Johnson said laughing. “I was like, ‘I’m in the NBA now, you guys can’t give me a reputation like this.’ The Kings guys just told me to relax and hang out and everything would be fine.’”

Jordan was notoriously slow getting out of the locker room after a game. An hour after the final horn had sounded, Jordan finally burst from through a set of double doors and headed for the Bulls’ team bus.

“My mom was like, ‘Michael, Michael’ and MJ was like, ‘hey baby’ and gave her the biggest hug in the world and gave my dad a big hug, and that made my parents’ day.’” Johnson said. “Honestly, it made my day, too. MJ made them so happy, and he couldn’t have been more gracious with them. I think that shows you another side of (Jordan) that not everyone got to see.”

ESPN’s 10-part documentary series, ‘The Last Dance’ chronicles the Chicago Bulls' run to the NBA championship during the 1997-98 season. Like most NBA fans, Johnson has been glued to his television set every Sunday night since the documentary started almost a month ago.

Even as rookie, Johnson knew there was something different about that Bulls team. The Chicago Bulls’ Last Dance team featured three future hall of famers – Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

“You could feel the greatness on the court with that team,” said Johnson, who played in the NBA from 1998-2010. “You had to fight for every inch on the floor. They were all long and athletic. They made the court look so small. It was great to say that I played against that team. Everything was different about them. The atmosphere in the arena was different. The lead-up to the game was different, everything. It was like a circus.”

Johnson has a unique perspective on the NBA and what the league was back when Jordan dominated the game and what it has become today. His career arc started with Jordan, then went through Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. Johnson played against every member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Dream Team except Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

“I’m proud of that,” Johnson said. “I feel grateful for the era that I got to play in. It was a great time to play in the NBA. To be able to have shared the same court with MJ, Kobe, LeBron, all of whom you could make the case as the greatest player in the game, was such a blessing.”

When Johnson entered the league, points were at a premium. The Los Angeles Lakers led the NBA in team scoring during the 1997-98 season, averaging 105.5 points a game. Only four teams averaged more than 100 points that year. Before the coronavirus pandemic halted play in the NBA in March, the Milwaukee Bucks were the top-scoring team, averaging 118.6 points. Charlotte is the lowest scoring team at 102.9 points.

“Guys were fighting you every possession for most of my career in the league,” Johnson said. “Every shot and pass was contested. It was a dogfight. I can remember during practices and shootarounds, all you were thinking was if we can get to 85 points, we’re going to win. Now, they are scoring 85 points in a half. I wonder where the competition is. That competitive spirit that drove us when I played isn’t there as much."

In Jordan’s final year with the Bulls, he made just 30 3-pointers during an 82-game schedule and led the league in scoring, averaging 28.7 points a game.

“If you only made 30 3-pointers in a season nowadays, man, that might get you cut,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “You better make that many in a month or 10 games or you’re going to be on the bench or back in the G-League. Everyone and their brothers is shooting 3s. It’s the emphasis now. They just believe in volume over quality and high-percentage shots. You make them, you have a big night, and if you miss them, you get beat by 20.”

Johnson doesn’t want to sound like the old man in the neighborhood, telling the kids to get off his lawn. He understands that the game has evolved and in some ways is more pleasing to the eye for the fans.

“The fans want to see more scoring,” Johnson said. “I think you have to cater your product to what the fans want so you have to give (former NBA commissioner) David Stern and (current NBA commissioner) Adam Silver a lot of credit for doing that. It’s the fans that drive the product, so you want to give them what they want.”

Still, he wouldn’t mind seeing a little more defensive intensity, especially in the fourth quarter.

“I’d like to see more of a competitive spirit,” Johnson said. “I want to see guys trying to get stops in the fourth quarter but also have your individual stars still getting their points. I think that would be a good balance.”