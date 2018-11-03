CLEMSON — Another Saturday, another rout, another team that could not come close to hanging with Clemson on Saturday at Death Valley.
A month ago it was Wake Forest. Two weeks ago, it was N.C. State, one week ago it was Florida State and this time it was Louisville.
The script jut doesn't seem to change.
For four games in a row now, Clemson's football team has unabashedly terrorized any and every football team standing in its way, and Saturday was certainly no exception against a Bobby Petrino Louisville team that is currently in shambles in essentially every facet of the game.
Clemson crushed Louisville 77-16 for the Tigers' ninth win of the season and sixth conference victory of the season, as if this was a scrimmage of some sort and not a divisional game against a team that played with the country's Heisman Trophy winner just two years ago. But equally as important as the win for Clemson was how the Tigers did it, eclipsing 70 points against an ACC team for just the second time in program history. This is the time of year to continue to craft resumes for College Football Playoff talks and Clemson is boldly reminding the committee to keep in mind the Tigers' dominance on the national stage.
Making it look too easy from start to finish, Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence only had 59 passing yards on 12 attempts with a pick and even then, that was no cause for concern as he sat back and watched the Tigers' running game take over. Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon all three ran for over 100 yards, linebacker Isaiah Simmons recorded the first interception and pick-6 of his career, 10 different Clemson players scored a touchdown — including Dabo Swinney's son, Will — and it even got zany when left tackle Mitch Hyatt caught a pass and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence followed in Christian Wilkins' steps by scoring a rushing touchdown.
What went right
- Only a few days removed from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott making it known they wanted the superstar Etienne to be a little more patient with hi runs and protection, Etienne did what Etienne does with his unmatched explosiveness and torched Louisville's defense with his speed. On just eight carries, he ran for 153 yards and a touchdown. That averaged out to a whopping 19.1 yards per carry.
- Feaster followed suit with that explosiveness, as did Dixon in a major way. Feaster busted open a 70-yard touchdown and finished the afternoon with 101 yards on six carries and two scores. Dixon had just four carries, but ran for 116 yards and a touchdown.
- In addition to Simmons' first career pick-6, Tanner Muse had an interception of his own, which extended Clemson's streak to 17 games with a takeaway on defense. The Tigers' defense also had six sacks and nine tackles for loss. Linebacker Kendall Joseph had 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, while Wilkins had half a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
- Backup quarterback Chase Brice proved he wasn't just a one-trick wonder in terms of his heroics in Clemson's Syracuse game, and he connected with freshman receiver Justyn Ross on a 60-yard dime for a touchdown in the third quarter. Brice was six-of-seven passing for 110 yards and three touchdowns. The 60-yarder not only showcased his arm strength, but his accuracy, too in a game-setting. Clemson coaches will find comfort in that.
- Clemson got all sorts of valuable work with his backups once again. By the third quarter alone, Clemson had played 79 players and as the minutes ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter, it was freshman wide receiver Derion Kendrick running the show at quarterback. It seems funny and goofy to marvel at all the players that are currently getting time for this Clemson team who has not been challenged since the Syracuse game, but that depth eventually could pay off if Clemson is ever in a crunch against a team that can hang.
What went wrong
- Junior cornerback A.J. Terrell was called for targeting in the second quarter and was promptly ejected. He also had an unsportsmanlike conduct call earlier in the game.
- Clemson's second-team defense had its moments that coordinator Brent Venables — a perfectionist — won't like.
- Swinney wants to pride his team on special teams, and yet Clemson gave up a touchdown on a 93-yard kickoff return from Louisville's Hassan Hall.
Turning point
- Clemson scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game. The momentum was set and the statement was made.
Up next
Clemson travels to Boston College for a Saturday kickoff with a to-be-announced kickoff time.