Another dismal shooting performance dooms Charleston against UNC Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The numbers will haunt College of Charleston for a long time.
In two games against UNC Wilmington this season, the Cougars missed 47 3-pointers.
No, that’s not a typo.
For the second time this season, the Cougars struggled from 3-point range against the Seahawks and for the second time in cost them a victory against a team near the bottom of the standings in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Mike Okauru scored 17 points and Marten Linssen finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 68-55 Saturday night before a crowd of 3,557 at Trask Coliseum.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Cougars, who are 15-13 and 9-7 in the CAA. The Seahawks (9-20, 4-12) swept the season series against the Cougars for the fist time in five seasons.
Four weeks ago, the Cougars struggled from 3-point range – going just six of 33 – in a 72-70 loss to the UNCW at TD Arena.
College of Charleston coach Earl Grant was convinced the Cougars couldn’t shoot as poorly Saturday night.
He was wrong.
The Cougars went 1 of 21 from 3-point range in easily their worst shooting performance of the season. In the two games against the Seahawks, the Cougars were 7 of 54 from 3 for a 12.9 shooting percentage. Charleston came into the game shooting around 34 percent from distance.
It was another poor shooting performance that no one in a Maroon uniform or on the coaching staff could explain. Last time the two teams met, UNCW interim coach Rob Burke used a variety of junk defenses – box-and-ones and triangle-and-twos – to confuse and frustrate the Cougars offense. While Burke employed similar tactics against Charleston again, the Cougars just missed wide-open 3-point shots.
“That’s an unheard of number (7 of 54),” Grant said. “It’s by guys that can really shoot, too, so it’s hard to explain. I think some of it is the junk defenses. Coach Burke did a good job mixing it up. We just didn’t shoot it well. We had some unbelievable looks. Had our feet set, in rhythm, and we just didn’t make them. As a coach, it’s hard to tell you exactly why we didn’t make them. We make a couple of those and it’s a game changer for us. This is college athletics. They won, we lost. They feel great. We feel awful.”
Burke, a former assistant coach at The Citadel, said he was determined to not let Grant Riller, the Cougars’ top scorer, beat the Seahawks. Riller finished with a game-high 19 points. No other player for the Cougars had more than seven points.
“We were not going to let Riller dribble around and get comfortable,” Burke said. “We were going to make those other guys beat us. I can put my head on the pillow and sleep OK knowing those other guys beat us. I couldn’t do that if Riller beat us. I think he had something like 31 points the last time he played here last season. It was ridiculous. I’ve experienced that, it’s not a good feeling.”
Brevin Galloway, who leads the Cougars with 43 3-pointers this season, missed all nine shots he took from long range. In the two games against the Seahawks, he was 2 of 19 from 3.
“We know Galloway is better shooter than that,” Burke said. “To be honest, we got a little lucky tonight. The guys we wanted to take those shots, took them and that was part of our game plan.”
The Cougars came out taking the ball aggressively to the basket. In the first half, the strategy worked as the Charleston jumped to a 22-17 lead on Jaylen Richard’s layup with 9:20 to play.
Each team went on mini-runs to end the first half as UNCW went into the locker room with a 34-32 lead.
In the second half, the Cougars got away from the strategy that had been successful for the opening 20 minutes, and began to settle for 3-point shots.
“I thought we did some good things in the first half, we followed the game plan, got to the basket,” Grant said. “We got away from that in the second half. We took some uncharacteristic shots.”
The Seahawks opened the second half on a 13-3 run and never looked back.
Coming up
The Cougars will finish the regular season with two home games beginning Thursday night against Delaware. The game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network beginning at 6 p.m.
Charleston will conclude the regular-season on Saturday against Drexel.