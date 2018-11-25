Maybe Grant Riller just needed a couple of home-cooked meals to find his groove again.
Riller scored 32 points and handed out nine assists and Jarrell Brantley added 19 points, 17 coming in the second half, to lead College of Charleston past Memphis, 78-75, Sunday night in the final game of the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Orlando, Fla.
It was Riller's second straight 30-point effort after scoring just four points in the tournament's opener against nationally-ranked LSU. Riller scored a season-high 33 points in a 74-51 rout of Alabama-Birmingham on Friday night.
Riller was named to the all-tournament team.
"Grant was good all night, really he's been good the last two games for us," said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. "We've been trying to play him some at the point guard and some at the shooting guard. He's always been a scorer, but tonight he had nine assists. That's what I've been talking to him about. An assist is the same as a point. Just keep making the right play, keep looking for your teammates and that's what he did tonight. Thirty-two points and nine assists, that's a great night for anyone."
The Cougars (5-2) went 2-1 during three-day tournament.
"When I looked at the schedule a month ago, I thought maybe we shouldn't have done it the way we did it" Grant said. "We played Oklahoma State, we played LSU and Rhode Island, so we knew it was going to be a challenge. Now, we're through the toughest part of the non-conference schedule, I think it shows the players what we're capable of doing. If we continue to stay true to the process this team has a chance to be really good."
Trending Up
- With back back-to-back 30-point efforts, Riller continues to show why he is among the top scorers at the mid-major level.
But don't forget about Brantley, who has been putting together another excellent campaign for the Cougars. Through the first seven games, Brantley is averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.
"Jarrell picked up a couple of fouls in the first half and didn't play a lot," Grant said. "We had a great second half, gave us a lot of energy against a really long, athletic Memphis team."
- Sophomore Brevin Galloway added some much needed outside shooting for the Cougars, finishing with 15 points and shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range.
"He's always been a very confident shooter," Grant said. "He's a big-time scorer and there are times when he might take couple of shots I don't want him to take, but he always believes that the shot is going to go in."
Trending Down
- For the second straight game, the Cougars were outrebounded by their opponent. Memphis held a 38-31 rebound edge.
- The Cougars bench was outscored, 25-12, against the Tigers.
Coming up
The Cougars will return home for three straight games, beginning Wednesday night against South Carolina State at 7 p.m. at TD Arena.