More than 4,000 high school coaches in all sports are expected in North Charleston for the 2018 coaches clinic, sponsored by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
The annual event starts on Sunday afternoon and concludes Wednesday afternoon at the North Charleston Convention Center.
The clinic consists of lectures and training sessions in all sports, as well as the annual rules meetings that take place throughout the four days.
Sunday’s session kicks off with afternoon lectures from Clemson football defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.
The SCACA awards banquet, which includes Hall of Fame inductions, will take place at 7 p.m. This year’s induction class includes Mike Culp (basketball), Dorothy Fortune (basketball), Steve Coley (baseball), Lynn Avant (Hillcrest) and Chuck Jordan (football).
Monday will include lecturing sessions and rules meetings for golf, tennis, baseball, soccer, wrestling and volleyball. Also on Monday will be football lectures from former Maryland head coach Ralph Friedgen and former North Carolina State head coach Dick Sheridan.
Lectures and rules meetings will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In addition to the sports lectures, the clinic also includes sessions on financial planning, strength and conditioning, medical aspects of CPR and heat-related issues, and field maintenance.