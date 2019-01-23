Men's professional tennis returns to Volvo Car Stadium in April with four former world No. 1 players, including Andy Roddick.
Roddick, Jim Courier, Mats Wilander and Lleyton Hewitt will play in Charleston on April 6 as part of the Invesco Series, a competitive tennis circuit featuring some of the ATP’s former top-ranked players. The event features two semifinal matches, with the winners meeting in a final. The format is meant to be entertaining for fans with players calling their own scores and interacting with the crowd.
The action begins at 8:30 p.m. Earlier that day, the Volvo Car Open semifinals will be played on the same court.
“We truly enjoy our long running partnership with the Invesco Series,” said Bob Moran, President of Charleston Tennis, LLC. “It allows us to bring some of the best players who’ve played the game at the highest level to Charleston for our fans to experience. All four of these athletes are Grand Slam Champions, which will provide an amazing contest of talent and skill.”
Roddick, who holds 32 singles titles, won the 2003 U.S. Open and continues to be the most recent American male player to win a Grand Slam title. During his career, he also reached four other Grand Slam finals.
Sweden's Wilander is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. He won 33 singles titles in 220 tournaments.
Courier won four Grand Slam titles, two at the French Open and two at the Australian Open. He won 23 singles titles and spent a total of 58 weeks ranked World No. 1.
Hewitt is a two-time Grand Slam singles champion. He holds the record as the youngest male tennis player to be ranked World No. 1, which he achieved at just 20-years-old.
Tickets start at $30 for terrace level seating to the Volvo Car Stadium’s Invesco Series. A limited number of box seats are available. For more information, go to volvocaropen.com or call (843) 856-7900.