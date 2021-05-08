Americans Madison Brengle, Claire Liu into finals of LTP $100K in Mount Pleasant

Americans Madison Brengle and Claire Liu will square off in the finals of the LTP $100K tournament in Mount Pleasant.
The top-seeded Brengle got past Poland's Magdalena Frech 7-6, 6-3 on May 8, while Liu needed three sets over Great Britain's Harriet Dart, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The finals are set for 11 a.m. May 9.
Brengle, ranked No. 86 in the world, reached the third round of the U.S. Open last year and the second round of the Australian Open this year. The 31-year-old has been ranked as high as No. 35 in 2015.
Liu, just 20, is ranked No. 172 on the WTA Tour and lost in straight sets to Charleston's Shelby Rogers at the Volvo Car Open this year. She won the $60K event on the ITF World Tennis Tour last week in Charlottesville, Va.
Liu and Brengle have never played each other before on tour.