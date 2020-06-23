American Sofia Kenin opens Credit One Bank Invitational with victory on Daniel Island

Rising American star Sofia Kenin was on quite the hot streak when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the tennis world.

On Tuesday, she returned from a three-month layoff without skipping a shot, opening the Credit One Bank Invitational on Daniel Island with a straight set win over fellow American Alison Riske.

Kenin, who won the first Grand Slam title of 2020 at the Australian Open back in January, took a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Riske before empty seats at Volvo Car Open Stadium as WTA Tour stars made their return to tennis after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Kenin's victory gave captain Bethanie Mattek-Sands' Team Peace a 1-0 lead over captain Madison Keys' Team Kindness in the 16-player team event, put together by Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro and tournament director Bob Moran after that tournament was cancelled in April.

"I knew I didn't have a lot of match play (recently), so I just tried to take my time and play my aggressive game," said Kenin, ranked No. 4 in the world.

Kenin was busy before the break, playing in seven events and winning in Australia and at the Lyon Open in France, the fifth singles title for the 21-year-old, who was born in Russia.

"It wasn't easy," she said of the enforced break. "I felt like I was on a roll, and I tried to focus on staying healthy and working on my game the best I can. I was hitting almost every day, doing my fitness and trying not to be down on myself. It was tough for everybody with motivation, and I just tried to do my best to get ready."

Later Tuesday, Charleston players Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro were slated to play singles matches.

The Kenin-Riske match provided a glimpse of pro tennis in the pandemic era, with no fans in the stands and no line judges on the court.

Players called their own lines, and ball kids wore gloves and masks, picking up balls in tubes to avoid handling them.

Tennis Channel announcers Ted Robinson and Tracy Austin called the action remotely, from Los Angeles.

In a player draft held Monday night, Team Peace captain Bethanie Mattek-Sands picked Genie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Caroline Dolehide, Danielle Collins, Sofia Kenin, Emma Navarro and Ajla Tomljanovic. Madison Keys went with Amanda Anismova, Victoria Azarenka, Leylah Fernandez, Monica Puig, Alison Riske, Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens for her Team Kindness.

The event already has raised some $200,000 for frontline health-care workers at the Medical University. It continues through Sunday, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. each day on the Tennis Channel.

Monday results

Sofia Kenin d. Alison Riske, 6-1, 6-1

Emma Navarro vs. Leylah Fernandez

Danielle Collins vs. Amanda Anisimova

Shelby Rogers vs. Ajla Tomljanovic