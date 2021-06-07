American Legion baseball, a Lowcountry tradition for decades, returns to Charleston

For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be American Legion baseball in Charleston.
American Legion Post 147 is fielding a team this summer and renewing a tradition that began more than 50 years ago. The West Ashley American Legion team hasn't played since 2012.
Longtime coach and baseball enthusiast Tony Cadden has worked to bring legion baseball back to Charleston, raising more than $10,000 in order to field a team. He won't be coaching this time – former First Baptist player and current James Island High assistant coach Lawton Hendricks will carry that responsibility – but Cadden’s fingerprints will be all over the program as it begins play June 9.
“American Legion baseball is something that is very near and dear to my heart,” said Cadden, who served as the West Ashley American Legion coach from 1990 through 2009 but has been involved for much longer. “I really wanted to see this come back. We wanted to do it last summer, but COVID put an end to it. I wasn’t going to give up on the idea, and I was able to get a lot of people behind us. So many former players stepped up and have made this a reality.”
For decades, American Legion baseball was a summer staple in the Lowcountry. There were as many as seven teams from the area, and many of the top players in the Lowcountry participated in the highly competitive league. Area teams competed for state and regional titles during the boom years of American Legion baseball.
“There is a great history and tradition in this area for American Legion baseball,” Cadden said. “It was a huge thing back in the day. Great teams, great players. It was a family atmosphere.”
The explosion of travel baseball spelled the end for American Legion as high school players moved to showcasing their talents across the state and Southeast during the summer. But travel baseball is expensive, and it’s not for everyone. Cadden heard stories of bad experiences and false expectations from parents over the years, which motivated him to provide a different option.
“We’re not trying to replace travel baseball, and this is not a competition,” Cadden said. “This is just another option for some guys who maybe want something different. We want to offer an alternative and get back in the conversation of summer baseball. Other areas of the state have been pretty successful in bringing legion baseball back. It’s not what it was 30 years ago, but there are a good many teams playing now.”
Goose Creek Post 166 fielded a team from 2017-19, but coach David Horton, a Cane Bay High assistant, moved out of the area and there was no coach to take over.
“It’s unfortunate that coach Horton is leaving because we were hoping to have two area teams, which maybe would help us create a few more,” Cadden said.
The new team will have a roster of players from James Island, Bishop England, West Ashley, Porter-Gaud, First Baptist and Berkeley. Of the 16 players on the roster, 12 are graduating seniors who no longer need the showcase exposure tournaments.
“It’s obviously less expensive and less travel, with a shorter schedule than travel ball,” said Cadden, who works as a part-time scout with the New York Mets. “We will treat our young men like big leaguers. They will have the best equipment, we will feed them on the road and we will take care of their expenses. That’s why we worked so hard to raise the money.”
The team will operate under the name “Charleston.” It will play in a league with Orangeburg, Manning and Dalzell. There is a 13-game regular-season schedule.
Hendricks, who played for the West Ashley legion team from 2009-11, is excited about the potential of this year’s team.
“We will field a very competitive team,” said Hendricks, who is assisted by Matt Porter, Alex Snyder and Jonathan Fissel. “We feel good about the roster. I think pitching will be a strength. I think we have some talent and we have guys who love to play. It will be fun but we’re playing to win games as well.”
Charleston will play its home games at James Island High School. Its season opener is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against visiting Orangeburg.