American star Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the U.S. Women's Open golf championship set for next week at the Country Club of Charleston.
Wie, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open winner, has been sidelined most of the season with an injured wrist. She announced her decision Friday on Twitter.
"While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the US Women’s Open," Wie said in a statement. "It was a difficult decision to make because the US Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority.
"Thanks so much for all the messages of support—they really keep my spirits up," Wie said. "I am hopeful that I’ll be seeing you all back out on tour very soon!"
US Open official statement 😢. Thanks for all your supportive comments ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/L4rIZd43Jw— Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 24, 2019
Wie underwent surgery at the end of 2018 to treat an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand. She last played in April, when she missed the cut at the LOTTE Championship and the Ava Inspiration.
The 74th U.S. Women's Open begins May 30 at the Country Club of Charleston.