All-Lowcountry wrestling: Fort Dorchester’s Chandler Amaker repeats as top wrestler

Chandler Amaker made the most of his final year of high school wrestling, despite the chaos and concerns that came with COVID-19.

Amaker, a senior at Fort Dorchester High School, was able to wrestle only about one quarter of his normal schedule this past season because of restrictions associated with the pandemic, but a lack of competition didn't derail his efforts to win another state championship.

Amaker, wrestling at 170 pounds, captured his second consecutive state title in Class AAAAA at the S.C. High School League championships in February. He also repeats as The Post and Courier's wrestler of the year on the All-Lowcountry high school wrestling team.

Summerville coach Darryl Tucker is the Lowcountry coach of the year after taking his Green Wave to the Class AAAAA state duals finals this season. It is also Tucker’s second straight honor.

Amaker, who was 12-0 this year, finishes his high school career with a 210-8 record. He was the state finals runner-up as a freshman and sophomore. Amaker was 49-1 last year in the 145-pound weight class.

“It was really a crazy season because we were shut down for so long but I never stopped working out,” Amaker said. “It was different, not having people in the stands and really not competing for two months. For me though, it was all about getting myself ready for nationals. Whether we got to wrestle again here, I knew my top priority was nationals. If we got a chance to wrestle for state, that was great, but my eyes have been on bigger things since last year.”

All-Lowcountry Basketball The Post and Courier's high school basketball players of the year and All-Lowcountry teams will be announced April 23.

Amaker was unable to compete on the national level last spring due to the event being canceled. This year’s event is a go and will be held April 23-25 in Virginia Beach, Va. The top eight finishers in each weight class earn high school All-America status, but Amaker’s goals are much higher.

“I want to be the national champion, that’s the goal,” he said. “This is what I have worked for. I didn’t get the chance to compete last year so all of my focus has been on getting this opportunity this year.”

Amaker said he has made his college decision but isn't ready to make it public.

After college, Amaker hopes to compete in MMA. He has been training as a boxer as well as jujitsu. His younger brothers, ages 11 and 9, are his proteges.

“We all work out in jujitsu and they are really good,” he said. “I’m looking forward to combining all of the skills at some point. I’ve spent so much time on wrestling and I’m having a lot of fun learning the other stuff. Wrestling is the still the top priority for me though.”

2020-21 All-Lowcountry Wrestling

Wrestler of the Year – Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester

Coach of the Year – Darryl Tucker, Summerville

First Team

106 – J.J. Peace, Cane Bay – Class AAAAA state champion

113 – Ben Guilliam, Summerville – Class AAAAA state runner-up

120 – Alex Rush, Timberland – Class AA state runner-up

126 – Drayton Killiri, Summerville – Class AAAAA state champion

132 – Nick Kotiw, Wando – Class AAAAA fourth-place finisher

138 – Ethan Dawson, Ashley Ridge – Class AAAAA state champion

145 – Weston Eadie, Ashley Ridge – Class AAAAA state champion

152 – Rayshawn Springs, Fort Dorchester – Class AAAAA fourth-place finisher

160 – Parker Graham, North Charleston – Class AAAAA state runner-up

170 – Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester – Class AAAAA state champion

182 – Josh Shaw, Hanahan – Class AAA state champion

195 – Joseph Lawson, North Charleston – Class AAA state champion

220 – Jamaal McKinney, Timberland – Class AA third-place finisher

220 – Alex Herriot, Hanahan – Class AAA third-place finisher

220 – Christopher Garland, Ashley Ridge – Class AAAAA third-place finisher

285 – Jonathan Eaton, Stratford – Class AAAAA Lower State runner-up

Honorable Mention

106: Wilson Dotter, Hanahan; Drew McDonnell, Philip Simmons; Andrew Viars, Cross; Antonio Petrie, James Island; Ethan Freer, Ashley Ridge. 113: Ben Singletary, Ashley Ridge; Dwayne Ford, Timberland; Alex Cyr, Wando. 120: Justin Mata, Ashley Ridge; Delshaun Peace-Robinson, Cane Bay; Zion Beaufort, Philip Simmons; Cody Chantabane, James Island; Jacob Marsh, Philip Simmons. 126: Brandon Flory, Cane Bay; Sean Healy, Academic Magnet. 132: Logan Kinard, Timberland; AJ McClanahan, Philip Simmons; Connor Wilson, Ashley Ridge. 138: Ben Garrett, James Island; Josh Moore, Academic Magnet; Noah Kessler, Pinewood Prep. 145: Reed Stevenson, Hanahan; Antwain Hoskins, Cross. 152: Santory Jones, Cross; Kyle Bomenblit, Wando. 160: Micah DiCarlo, Wando; Damion Holmes, Cross; Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons. 170: Issac Schimpf, Philip Simmons; Luke Gadsden, Berkeley. 182: Kyle Combs, Summerville; Jaron Rosario, Philip Simmons. 220: Sean Price, Cane Bay. 285: Demetrius Watson, Fort Dorchester; Earl Brown, Wando; Reuben Izzard, Summerville; Amonte McCray, Cross.