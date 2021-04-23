All-Lowcountry basketball: Porter-Gaud's Grant, Ashley Ridge's Blake take top honors

Talent and skill are certainly the primary attributes that college coaches look for when recruiting high school athletes in any sport.

But there is a lot to be said for production as well. The ability to produce positive results, as well as wins, is equally important in the overall evaluation process.

The two players selected as the Lowcountry basketball players of the year produced like no other high school performers this past season.

Selected this season as the boys' player of the year is Porter-Gaud senior Mason Grant. Earning the honor on the girls' side is Ashley Ridge senior Vanessa Blake.

Goose Creek coach Blake Hall is the boys' coach of the year. Hall guided the Gators to an undefeated regular season before losing in the second round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.

Military Magnet’s Nathaniel Taylor is the girls' coach of the year. Taylor led the Eagles to the Class A state championship this season after finishing as the state runner-up in 2019-20.

Grant performed as one of the area’s most dominant players over the last two seasons, averaging better than 20 points and seven rebounds per game during that stretch. The 6-5 wing averaged 21 points and 7.5 boards during Porter-Gaud’s run to the SCISA Class AAA state championship game this season. He shot 54.8 percent from the field.

Grant transferred to Porter-Gaud from Fort Dorchester after his sophomore season and made an immediate impact on coach John Pearson’s program.

“His work ethic from day one was outstanding,” Pearson said. “He has always had a tremendous desire to improve his game and he is willing to put in the effort. He’s the same way in the classroom.”

Grant was a two-year starter at Fort Dorchester before deciding to make the move to Porter-Gaud. It was not an easy decision but one that he is glad he made.

“Leaving the guys I grew up with since elementary school was tough, they were my friends and teammates,” he said. “But the opportunities that Porter-Gaud gave me as a student and an athlete was something I could not pass up.”

Grant has scholarship offers from The Citadel, Army and Navy but also is in constant communication with several other schools like Clemson, South Carolina and Georgetown. He plans to finalize his future plans later this spring.

“With COVID and the transfer portal stuff, I’m just waiting for some things to sort of calm down and see what the best opportunity for me is later on,” he said.

Blake began her prep career as a noted volleyball player at Ashley Ridge. She was named to the Class AAAAA all-state team as a junior and senior. But basketball became the focus over the last two years and the 6-2 center put in a lot of hard work in developing her overall game.

The results were huge this season. In 12 games, Blake averaged 18.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per contest, posting nine double-double efforts. Blake had 21 points and 21 rebounds in a close loss to Wando. She scored 28 points with 21 boards in a win over Stall, and had 24 points and 11 rebounds in another win over Stall. She was named to the Class AAAAA all-state team by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

“She has really worked hard on her offensive game the last two years,” Ashley Ridge coach Eric Witten said. “The thing about Vanessa is she will work. She has a great work ethic and she loves to practice. She has a great attention to detail and she plays hard. Her best basketball is ahead of her. She is just tapping her potential.”

Blake has signed to play collegiately at Radford University. Her older sister by one year, Amanda, plays basketball at UNC-Asheville. The family moved to Summerville from Phoenix, Arizona, where volleyball was much bigger on the travel club circuit than basketball.

Once she moved to the Lowcountry, her summer basketball opportunities increased. She has now found happiness on the basketball court after years of thinking she would play college volleyball.

“I was so much better at volleyball as a freshman and sophomore, but once I started to see improvement as a basketball player, I just fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I love volleyball but there are so many more opportunities in basketball. I just committed myself to getting better and being the best player I could be.”

2020-21 All-Lowcountry Basketball

BOYS HONORS

Player of the Year – Mason Grant – F, Sr. Porter-Gaud

Coach of the Year – Blake Hall - Goose Creek

First Team

Mason Grant, Sr. SF, Porter-Gaud

Yaturi Bolton, Sr. SF, Goose Creek

Jahleel Porter, Jr. G, West Ashley

Bailey Wiseman, Sr. G, James Island

Denham Wojcik, Sr. PG, Porter-Gaud

Daniel Brooks, Sr. F, Bishop England

Colin McKenzie, Jr. G, First Baptist

Second Team

Caleb Houston, Sr. G, Northwood Academy

Demetri Simmons, Jr. G, Goose Creek

Demetrius McKelvey, Jr. F, Fort Dorchester

Ty Schaafsma, Sr. G, Bishop England

Michael Shuler, Sr. G, Woodland

Miles Haight, Sr. G, Philip Simmons

Ty Shabazz, Jr. G, Pinewood Prep

Honorable Mention

Cyrus Birch, Northwood; Keyshawn Birch, Northwood; Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian; Cohen Gaskins, James Island; Adonis Cole, First Baptist; Mikey Blandin, First Baptist; Trayvon Spiller, Military Magnet; Sean Hollister, Bishop England; Justin Britt, Goose Creek; Taijon Simmons, Goose Creek; Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian; Josh Legnard, St. John’s Christian; Cooper Alvarado, Faith Christian; RJ Simmons, Cathedral; Nashon Hudson, Pinewood Prep; Daunte Hagler, Oceanside Collegiate; J.D. Powell, Burke; Jayden Broughton, Berkeley; Shane Thompkins, Cathedral; Omarion Green, Fort Dorchester; Davion Joyner, Fort Dorchester; Rashawn Murray, Baptist Hill; Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill

GIRLS HONORS

Player of the Year – Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge

Coach of the Year – Nathaniel Taylor – Military Magnet

First Team

Dylan Silber, Jr. G, Wando

Lily Woods, Sr. G, Bishop England

Alayah Birch, Fr. G, Northwood Academy

Chazmin Bradley, So. G, Military Magnet

Vanessa Blake, Sr. F, Ashley Ridge

Kristen Jenkins, Jr. F, West Ashley

Alexia Grant, Jr. G, First Baptist

Second Team

Peighton Jambor, So. F, Berkeley

Lexi Shepherd, Sr. G, Summerville

Sharriah Green, Jr. G, Goose Creek

Kennedy Rivers, So. G, Philip Simmons

Amaya Ferguson, So. G, Northwood Academy

Alaina Nettles, So. G, Cane Bay

Jaiha Williams, Sr. G, Bishop England

Honorable Mention

Taia Gattis, Cross; Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet; Rykia Jakes, Military Magnet; Katelyn Howard, Palmetto Christian; Kennedy Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate; Miriam Berle, Wando; Ally Dominiak, Bishop England; Tiffany Mitchell-Smalls, North Charleston; Kimani Green, Woodland; Jalyn Almeida, Cathedral; Kylee Kellerman, Philip Simmons; Yannah Seaberry, Palmetto Christian; Matti Riddick, Cathedral; Andrea Duncan, James Island; Ashleigh Goings, Fort Dorchester; Jadein Haynes, Stall; Tiana Spann, First Baptist; Jasmine Grant, Summerville; KeAirra Gregory, Northwood; Amya Henderson, Cane Bay; Tynasjia Ford, Oceanside Collegiate; Asa Snyder, Porter-Gaud; Emmy Keogh, Porter-Gaud