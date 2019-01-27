COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was frustrated at how guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore would withdraw every time she tried to coach her. Cuevas-Moore was frustrated at how Staley could be so relentless with criticism and not just let her play.
And both were frustrated with a long-healing injury, the player because she knew how much she could be helping her short-handed team and the coach because every time she looked at that bright new banner hanging in the rafters, she knew just how much the player was a part of it.
Being frustrated doesn’t mean there isn’t love. And the bond between Staley and Cuevas-Moore, strengthened by a transfer that wasn’t and a healed knee, never broke.
“I feel good. I get to play a different role than I played previous years,” said Cuevas-Moore, South Carolina's graduate student guard who is supplying the same ignition that she did in 2017’s run to the national championship. “I get to score the ball this year, because then, they didn’t need me to score because of who we had. I feel like I’m playing my best basketball.”
A fan favorite, Cuevas-Moore was inserted into the starting lineup for the third game of the league season and problems disappeared. No longer did the Gamecocks sputter and stall or play defense on skates.
A defensive specialist with a single-minded approach to offense (“Attack!”), Cuevas-Moore stabilized the 2016-17 team when Alaina Coates was lost for the postseason with an ankle injury. Staley substituted speed for height, and the Gamecocks were unstoppable.
Two years later, following a knee injury that kept Cuevas-Moore out the entire 2017-18 season and slowed the beginning of her second senior year, they’re starting to resemble that team’s pace. With Cuevas-Moore starting, USC has increased its scoring 14 points per game and elevated its shooting percentage nearly tenfold.
The Gamecocks have also removed nearly five points per game from the opponent’s stats, while Cuevas-Moore is averaging 10.3 points. The player Staley has referred to more than once as her Kryptonite has been Earth’s yellow sun to the rest of the Gamecocks' Superman qualities, making all of them better.
“She’s spunky. She’s shooting the ball extremely well,” Staley said. “She gambles defensively, and a lot of times she comes up with the basketball. She speeds us up.”
And it was announced as over.
Cuevas-Moore tore her left lateral collateral ligament just before the 2017-18 season, and when they scanned her knee, doctors discovered she’d been playing on a partially torn ACL for years.
“It was swollen, so I had to make sure that would go down before I got surgery. It just took forever,” Cuevas-Moore said. “I knew I wouldn’t be full speed until at least SEC.”
She had surgery Feb. 6. During her rehab, watching USC have a good season but spotted with injuries, not being able to play in home-state Albany in the NCAA Tournament, Cuevas-Moore couldn’t believe the hand she’d been dealt.
“I was aggravated. I was upset. Not in a bad way, but I wanted my last year to be done with school, graduate, win another championship,” she said.
In April, West Virginia announced that Cuevas-Moore was transferring to play her final season in blue and gold. A month later, she still wasn’t sure it was the right decision.
“West Virginia invested a lot in me. They’re really good people,” she said. “It wasn’t negative about coming back, I knew I would eventually start here. But I was thinking about my knee too much. I just thought that would have been something best for me, basketball-wise.”
After a rehab session in Columbia, Cuevas-Moore saw her phone missed a dozen calls. Her mother, Staley, teammate (and someone who’s as close as a sister) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.
“I called Kiki, and she said, 'Dawn asked me, ‘Do you think your sister would stay?’ ” Cuevas-Moore said. “I had to think about it. I finally called coach back and she said she wanted me to come back.”
They sat down for a heart-to-heart, two strong-willed point guards who can each be bullheaded when convinced they’re right. Staley knew that Cuevas-Moore could be what she always wants from her guards — a version of herself on the floor. Cuevas-Moore knew that Staley’s coaching, even when it came after a flubbed play in practice, was always designed to make her better.
In May, Staley announced that Cuevas-Moore was coming back. By October, she knew she wanted her in the starting five.
“I thought she would be ready to go at the beginning of the season, but injuries are unpredictable,” Staley said. “But Bianca was always in game mode, even when she wasn’t 100 percent. So when it was time to put her in the starting lineup, you had all the good reasons why to do it.”
Against Missouri, she popped a 3-pointer, knocked a ball loose and chased it down. About to careen out of bounds, she flipped it back between her legs to Lele Grissett, who took two dribbles and then passed to Cuevas-Moore in the corner.
Another 3 bottomed. Time elapsed: 19 seconds. Missouri called timeout. It didn’t do any good.
Cuevas-Moore is through waiting.