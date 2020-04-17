All-American at Wofford, Bishop England's Blake Jeresaty prepares for Big Ten and beyond

Putting your name into the NCAA's transfer portal is a bit like stepping into the transporter on Star Trek.

You don't know where you might end up on the other side.

"I was scared that Sunday night before I put my name in," says former Bishop England High School standout Blake Jeresaty, an All-American offensive lineman at Wofford. "I was like, 'I can't believe I'm doing this.'

"You just don't know what will happen. I was definitely a bit nervous."

Jeresaty need not have worried. He put his name in the portal at 8 a.m. on April 6 — "All you have to do is email your school's compliance office," he said — and within minutes knew he had made the right decision.

"Thirty or 40 schools followed me right away on Twitter," he said. "I was getting 15 or 20 calls an hour from random schools, offering me a scholarship.

"Out of 130 FBS schools, I had a list of about 60 I'd be very happy to go to. And on that first day, I got offers from five schools on that list, so I knew I was good."

Jeresaty, a 6-1, 290-pound center at Wofford, chose Big Ten school Illinois and will transfer there as a graduate student. He plans to play his final season of college football for the Illini, whenever that season begins after the coronavirus shutdown of college sports comes to an end.

Illinois, led by former NFL coach Lovie Smith, was 6-7 in 2019 in Smith's fourth season. The Illini return four of five starters on the offensive line, and want Jeresaty to compete for the starting job at right guard.

"I wanted a successful team, an up-and-coming team with good people and good players," Jeresaty said. "Illinois is trending the right way. And I wanted a chance to play right away. Their right guard had graduated, and that was music to my ears. It's not center, but in the NFL they want you to be able to play both positions.

"And then there was the academic piece. I majored in finance and economics at Wofford, and Illinois has a really good master's program in financial engineering, a top five program. So they are going to pay for me to get my master's and to play in front of 70,000 people, and I think that's awesome."

Ironically, Jeresaty might have stayed at Wofford for his fifth and final season if not for the coronavirus shutdown.

He had a stellar 2019 season, helping the Terriers to an 8-4 record, a Southern Conference championship and an FCS playoff bid. He acquitted himself against Clemson, and was named an FCS All-American and the winner of the SoCon's Jacobs Blocking Award for the top senior lineman in the league.

"After the season, I was really considering (a transfer)," he said. "But then Christmas came along, and then we started spring practice a week after we got back to school, and it never really felt like the right time to make the move. I just sort of forgot about it and said, 'I'll just go back to Wofford; that's the safe thing to do.'"

Wofford made it through spring practice before the coronavirus shutdown hit. That gave Jeresaty some time to ponder his future.

"I got a lot of time with the quarantine, being with my family and really just understanding what I accomplished last season, and how I can take the next step in my career," he said. "That, plus the grad-school opportunities the portal can give you, really made me do it.

"At the end of the day, I knew I could play at a higher level of competition. And the only way to know if can play at the next, next level in the NFL is if I put myself in a really challenging system."

Now, Jeresaty must prepare to block defensive linemen from Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin instead of Furman, Samford and The Citadel.

"It's just human nature," he said. "If I stayed at Wofford, I would have done my usual, worked hard and committed myself. But doing this? It's at another level. I'm trying to gain weight, working my butt off every single day, watching what I eat and pushing myself in every aspect."

That didn't make it any easier to leave Wofford, where the Terriers won three SoCon titles and earned four FCS playoff bids during Jeresaty's career. His teammate on the Terriers' line, tackle Josh Burger (6-4, 290) also entered the transfer portal last week and has signed with Texas Tech.

"I thank Wofford for a lot," Jeresaty said. "They developed me as a man, a student and as a player. I wouldn't change a thing about my Wofford experience. We did a lot of winning, and that's the one thing I wasn't sure about. Did I really want to leave this?

"But I knew that if I were going to do this thing, now is the time."

Citadel transfers

The Citadel has had two athletes, including two-sport player Lane Botkin, enter the transfer portal.

Botkin, an outfielder in baseball and defensive back in football, announced on April 4 that he would enter the portal with two seasons of eligibility left in both sports. Botkin hit .389 while starting 10 of 16 games before the Bulldogs' baseball season was cut short, and played in all 12 games for the football team last season with 16 tackles.

Basketball player Alex Reed, a 6-3 junior, also has reportedly entered the portal. Reed played in 22 of 29 games last season, starting four, and averaged 15.6 minutes, 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds.