COLUMBIA — What’s that mean, “Alexis-like?”
South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley mentioned it after the Gamecocks’ 74-70 win at Kentucky. Graduate forward Alexis Jennings scored 18 points with 12 rebounds, charging unfettered through the Wildcats’ undersized defense on Jan. 31.
Maybe that was simply returning to Memorial Coliseum, where Jennings played two seasons before transferring to USC. They always want to show the former home crowd what they’re missing, even though Jennings and Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell have nothing but good things to say about their experiences.
It definitely represented the mystery of Jennings’ final season. It was a back-and-forth tug over the summer, USC unsure if Jennings was coming back. Then she was fighting through the effects of knee surgery, which limited her ability to stay on the court for lengthy stretches.
She’s played to her standard, averaging nearly 11 points and six rebounds per game. That’s good.
The question was with so many great performances to her credit, could she consistently be great, as the Gamecocks’ go-to player in the paint?
“She’s got two feet in the paint, she’s a hard guard for anybody her size, let alone somebody that’s smaller and shorter and probably not as strong,” Staley said. “She’s a fifth-year senior so she’s been around the SEC for a very long time, so she knows how to maneuver.”
Jennings didn’t have to be the star forward last year because USC already had one on the other side. National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson was always there, always with a double-double, always with the big play.
But Jennings had her moments.
Against Missouri she entered with four minutes remaining and USC leading by two points. She scored seven points with a rebound and a steal, and the Gamecocks won by 10. Facing Tennessee in the SEC tournament, Jennings scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks.
She struggled earlier this season but has scored in double figures in nine of the Gamecocks’ last 11 games. At Florida on Sunday, Jennings had a season-high 22 points and chipped in five rebounds and three steals.
“I’m feeling really comfortable,” she said. “My teammates are finding me in good positions, and when they find me in good positions, I’m able to do good things.”
Staley again mentioned how Jennings may be thinking of the looming end of her career. It does settle in, Staley said, and while Jennings isn’t the type to mention a countdown clock, she knows it’s ticking.
“She’s playing well, she’s practicing well,” Staley said. “I think she’s taking advantage of every opportunity, whether it’s practice or the game, to make the most of it.”
If the Gamecocks win out, they’ll claim their fifth SEC regular-season championship in six years. An Alexis-like Jennings will doubtless be a large part of it.