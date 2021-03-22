Alabama football coach Nick Saban last week flexed his considerable recruiting muscle in the state of South Carolina again.

After signing Rock Hill tight end Robbie Ouzts several months ago for the 2021 class, Saban is now in pursuit of Greer tight end Jaleel Skinner for 2022.

Saban offered Skinner via Zoom on March 18.

“This one was special. This one was different,” Skinner said. “This is the first time I’ve had a head coach offer me himself. Me and coach Saban had a great conversation. It was great getting to actually talk to him. I really want to meet him in person."

Clemson also remains a major factor with Skinner. He said he and tight ends coach Tony Elliott are communicating a lot with Zoom calls.

“It’s great talking to those guys, too. You can’t forget them,” Skinner said. “We’re just talking and getting a little more in depth on the program and some on the academics and other stuff at the campus.”

The same cannot be said for Skinner and South Carolina. Skinner said the Gamecocks appear to have moved on to other tight end targets.

“Unfortunately, me and South Carolina, we really don’t talk as much since they have a new coaching staff,” Skinner said. “It’s OK, though. It’s not like how it was with the old coaching staff. It’s OK. I’ve heard from them but I don’t talk to them every day like I am with some other colleges.”

Skinner previously indicated a lean to Florida among his top schools, but right now he doesn’t feel that close to any one program.

“I’m not saying that they are not my favorite, I’m just saying that right now I’m just open,” Skinner said. “I’m not saying I have a leading school right now. It’s open to everybody and I’m just enjoying the process."

USC secondary coach Torrian Gray has become a major player for cornerback Kyron Chambers of Dallas. Gray offered Chambers earlier this month and since then he and his defensive staff have been on him hard. That has put the Gamecocks in a position of prominence with Chambers, who is planning to make a visit in the next two to three months.

“I like South Carolina, really,” Chambers said. “I like their culture and I’m getting to know about South Carolina. I’m waiting until the (COVID-19) restrictions are up so I can visit. I like it so far. Everything is going good and as of right now they are a top one with me. My top five basically is South Carolina, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Cal and Arizona.”

Chambers said he’s looking forward to his first conversation with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. He’s also working on taking an in-person visit with USC once the dead period is lifted. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Washington State, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Liberty, Houston, SMU and Syracuse.

Chambers is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 45 cornerback nationally in the 2022 class. Last season he had over 40 tackles with 3 interceptions.