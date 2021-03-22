Alabama football coach Nick Saban last week flexed his considerable recruiting muscle in the state of South Carolina again.
After signing Rock Hill tight end Robbie Ouzts several months ago for the 2021 class, Saban is now in pursuit of Greer tight end Jaleel Skinner for 2022.
Saban offered Skinner via Zoom on March 18.
“This one was special. This one was different,” Skinner said. “This is the first time I’ve had a head coach offer me himself. Me and coach Saban had a great conversation. It was great getting to actually talk to him. I really want to meet him in person."
Clemson also remains a major factor with Skinner. He said he and tight ends coach Tony Elliott are communicating a lot with Zoom calls.
“It’s great talking to those guys, too. You can’t forget them,” Skinner said. “We’re just talking and getting a little more in depth on the program and some on the academics and other stuff at the campus.”
The same cannot be said for Skinner and South Carolina. Skinner said the Gamecocks appear to have moved on to other tight end targets.
“Unfortunately, me and South Carolina, we really don’t talk as much since they have a new coaching staff,” Skinner said. “It’s OK, though. It’s not like how it was with the old coaching staff. It’s OK. I’ve heard from them but I don’t talk to them every day like I am with some other colleges.”
Skinner previously indicated a lean to Florida among his top schools, but right now he doesn’t feel that close to any one program.
“I’m not saying that they are not my favorite, I’m just saying that right now I’m just open,” Skinner said. “I’m not saying I have a leading school right now. It’s open to everybody and I’m just enjoying the process."
USC secondary coach Torrian Gray has become a major player for cornerback Kyron Chambers of Dallas. Gray offered Chambers earlier this month and since then he and his defensive staff have been on him hard. That has put the Gamecocks in a position of prominence with Chambers, who is planning to make a visit in the next two to three months.
“I like South Carolina, really,” Chambers said. “I like their culture and I’m getting to know about South Carolina. I’m waiting until the (COVID-19) restrictions are up so I can visit. I like it so far. Everything is going good and as of right now they are a top one with me. My top five basically is South Carolina, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Cal and Arizona.”
Chambers said he’s looking forward to his first conversation with head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. He’s also working on taking an in-person visit with USC once the dead period is lifted. Some of his other offers are Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Washington State, Cincinnati, San Diego State, Liberty, Houston, SMU and Syracuse.
Chambers is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 45 cornerback nationally in the 2022 class. Last season he had over 40 tackles with 3 interceptions.
Clemson is thin at cornerback and the Tigers are hoping to remedy that in the 2022 recruiting class. One target they have a good shot with is Toriano Pride of St. Louis. He’s a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 14th nationally among corners. Clemson is in his top seven along with Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Missouri and Oregon.
“A few months ago, coach Mike Reed offered me from Clemson. Ever since then we’ve just built a real good relationship,” Pride said. “I’ve built a relationship with coach (Brent) Venables and I’ve talked with coach (Dabo) Swinney. They’ve made me feel like a priority. I really like Clemson.”
Pride said he plays all of the secondary positions for his high school. That has been duly noted for Reed, who wants him for corner while appreciating his overall versatility.
“One thing coach Reed tells me a lot is he likes how I can play a lot of different positions, how he can move me around in the secondary,” Pride said. “That’s probably the main thing. They said they really like my technique and my speed. My speed is before everything, but they also like my technique and my physicality.”
Pride said he plans to make his decision around June. He will sign in December and will be an early graduate.
USC head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins were late in the recruiting battle for offensive tackle Grayson Mains of Suwanee, Ga. But they made up ground quickly and the Gamecocks are now among Grayson's top three, along with Tennessee and Michigan State.
“They have everything I’m looking for,” Mains said of USC. “I love the new coaching staff, especially coach Beamer. Seems like he’s got a lot of personality, seems like a great guy to be around. Coach Adkins has a great track record. He seems like a great guy to be around as well. I could definitely see him coaching me. He knows quite a lot about the game. And going to an academic standpoint, they have exactly what I want to study there. I’ve been talking to my family quite a lot about it lately, and it seems like it’s perfect for me.”
Mains said he will visit USC, Tennessee and Michigan State. There is no favorite among his top three, and he hasn’t totally shut down his recruiting to others. As much as he likes the Gamecocks at this point, they haven’t separated from the others.
“I have the same feelings towards the other schools,” Mains said. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff I want to figure out. “It (the choice) is certainly going to be the place that feels most like home. It’s going to be the coaching staff that I see really wants me, really wants me to be a part of their program and where I feel like I can be developed the best.”
Some of his other offers are Air Force, Duke, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Purdue, UCF, West Virginia and East Carolina. Mains said he hopes to make his decision by the end of the summer.
USC made the top 10 with four-star cornerback Keenan Nelson of Philadelphia. The other schools on his short list are Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Pitt, Maryland and Wisconsin. He is ranked the No. 12 cornerback in the class in the 247Sports Composite.
Offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin of Charlestown, Ind., named a top five of Clemson, Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan State and Alabama.
Clemson target defensive end Jihaad Campbell of IMG Academy was offered by Alabama.
Clemson target defensive end Samuel Okunlola of Brockton, Mass., was offered by Georgia.
Clemson offered five-star safety Jacoby Mathews of Ponchatoula, La. He’s ranked the No. 2 safety nationally in the class in the 247Sports Composite.
Basketball
New Boston College coach Earl Grant, the former College of Charleston coach, offered 6-6 Julian Phillips of Blythewood, 6-9 Perry Smith of Legacy Charter and 6-8 G.G. Jackson of Ridge View.
Brandon Gardner (6-7) of Gray Collegiate was offered by Texas A&M for the class of 2023..
The USC women offered 6-4 Riley Stack of Wren, the daughter of former Gamecock star Ryan Stack.