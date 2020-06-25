Alabama golfer wins Rice Planters Amateur on first playoff hole

Alabama's Canon Claycomb birdied the first hole of a playoff against defending champion Austin Fulton of Mississippi State on Thursday to win the 48th annual Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.
Claycomb had three matching rounds of 68 to finish the tournament, shortened to 54 holes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, at 12-under-par 204. Fulton, a rising senior at Mississippi State, had rounds of 70, 66 and 68. Auburn's Graysen Huff missed the playoff by a shot and finished third with a 72-67-66—205. College of Charleston senior Hunter Dunagan finished fourth at 207 and Varun Chopra of the University of Illinois was fifth at 208.
"Shooting 4-under every day and finishing 12-under for three days was really awesome," Claycomb said. "And to win in a playoff like I did, to make birdie, I think that's something I can really draw a lot off of. It's a tournament I won't forget for a long time."
Claycomb got off to a rough start on Snee Farm's back nine, where all golfers began their rounds this week. He bogeyed the par-3 11th hole, birdied the par-5 13th and bogeyed the par-5 16th for 1-over 37. He lost a stroke on No. 1 after making the turn but caught fire and birdied 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 to shoot 31 on the front nine.
Fulton, who parred the playoff hole, shot even-par on the back nine during regulation with a bogey on 15 and birdie on 16. He played the front nine bogey-free with birdies on 2, 3, 7 and 9 to force the playoff.
Claycomb said he was prepared for the playoff on the par-4 10th hole as well as he could hope. He hit a drive into the edge of the right rough and a pitching wedge to within 12 to 15 feet.
"I actually had the same putt in the morning round so I kinda' knew what it did," Claycomb said. "I made it dead center. It was a really well-played hole and a good ending to the tournament."
RICE PLANTERS RESULTS
Canon Claycomb, *-68-68-68--204; Austin Fulton, 70-66-68--204; Graysen Huff, 72-67-66--205; Hunter Dunagan, 70-70-67--207; Varun Chopra, 71-67-70--208; Clay Merchent, 70-65-74--209; Walker Crosby, 71-69-70--210; Jackson Chandler, 68-72-70--210; Philip Barbaree, 72-71-67--210; Nicholas Infanti, 72-69-69--210; John Driscoll, 68-67-75--210; Austin Scott, 74-68-69--211; Michael Sanders, 77-68-67--212; Travis McInroe, 74-68-70--212; Connor McKay, 71-70-72--213; Corey Chrzanowski, 70-70-73--219; William Ovenden, 71-69-73--213; Mark Goetz, 77-69-68--214; Mason Nome, 73-71-70--214; Jordan Less, 73-71-70--214; Chad Sewell, 72-71-71--214; Nick Mayfield, 71-70-73--214; Will Chandler, 71-68-75--214; Deven Ramachandran, 77-70-68--215; Steffen Smith, 75-70-70--215.
*-won with birdie on first playoff hole