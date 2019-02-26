COLUMBIA — It was the longest of longshots anyway. South Carolina’s bubble was made of the last bit of fluid in the bottle as a small child tried to guide it onto the plastic wand.
The Gamecocks deserve credit for not mailing in the rest of the season after starting 4-7. But unless they win the SEC tournament in a couple of weeks, a “good effort” will be the most memorable part of this season.
USC’s at-large NCAA tournament hopes died Tuesday, Alabama beating the Gamecocks 68-62 on a night where the Crimson Tide barely trailed. Trying to polish its own tournament resume, Alabama (17-11, 8-7 SEC) didn’t dominate but a chillingly awful shooting night had USC playing catch-up throughout.
The Gamecocks began 4-of-29 against the SEC’s worst field-goal percentage defense. Trailing by 13 early, it was where they were used to being, as the Gamecocks had trailed double-digits in 10 of 14 SEC games before Tuesday and had won five.
They got close Tuesday but never found that big shot and/or big stop. A one-point lead with 3:30 to go begat a 7-0 Crimson Tide run.
Freshman star A.J. Lawson rolled his left ankle and tumbled into the baseline seats late in the second half, immediately clutching his leg and unable to put weight on it as he went to the locker room. Coach Frank Martin is expected to address the injury soon.
Alabama won its fourth straight and sixth of seven in the series.
