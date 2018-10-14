Georgia LSU Football

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, left, is congratulated by Georgia coach Kirby Smart after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

CLEMSON — Clemson's football team was on a bye this weekend, which gave the Tigers all sorts of time to watch other teams in Week 7 of college football now that the second half of the season is officially here. 

If any member of the Tigers' squad decided to nestle in and watch any of the games, he likely was stunned by what he saw. 

A whopping four teams in the top 10 alone went down this weekend and eight total in the top 25 lost, as well. 

Down went Georgia. LSU whipped up on the Bulldogs at home 36-16 in the biggest game of the weekend on the national stage. Georgia is now in a can't-lose situation if it is going to have a chance at the College Football Playoff. 

Down went West Virginia. The Mountaineers lost to Iowa State 30-14 on the road. 

Down went Washington and down went Penn State to round out the top 10 losses. The Huskies lost to Oregon 30-27 in overtime and the Nittany Lions were on the wrong end of an emotional 21-17 loss at home to unranked Michigan State. 

It was truly a wild week in every form, which gave the polls all sorts of shakeups. I moved Georgia from No. 2 to No. 7, I moved Ohio State up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Bulldogs' place and my new top four teams are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame. 

Notre Dame struggled in a way it certainly shouldn't have against Pittsburgh, but the Fighting Irish are still undefeated and a win is a win, which matters. Rounding out my top five is LSU, followed by No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Georgia, No. 8 UCF, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Michigan. A lot of my poll decisions came down to a process of elimination given all of the losses and given how bad loads of teams looked this week. Notre Dame is the team I am most interested in right now in that top four — are the Fighting Irish potentially playoff bound even without a conference championship game to play in? 

As Ralph Russo, an Associated Press writer and one of the coordinators behind this poll, wrote this weekend: "Is anybody good?" 

Great question. 

The AP Top 25 as voted on by Grace Raynor, Post and Courier Clemson writer 

1. Alabama 

2. Ohio State 

3. Clemson 

4. Notre Dame 

5. LSU 

6. Texas 

7. Georgia 

8. UCF 

9. Oregon 

10. Michigan 

11. Oklahoma 

12. Florida 

13. West Virginia 

14. Washington 

15. Penn State 

16. Kentucky 

17. N.C. State 

18. Texas A&M 

19. South Florida 

20. Wisconsin 

21. Mississippi State 

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa 

24. Michigan State 

25. San Diego State 

