After Volvo Car Open was cancelled, pro tennis is back on Daniel Island

Seems that competitive laundry folding has not quite been enough to satisfy Madison Keys during her enforced layoff from professional tennis.

"We've probably made everything a competition at this point," the defending Volvo Car Open champion says of life at home during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of the WTA Tour. "Other than maybe folding laundry, unless the competition is how long you can let it sit in the hamper.

"If that's the contest, then I won."

Keys and 15 other WTA Tour stars will finally get to scratch that competitive itch and return to the court when they play at the first Credit One Bank Invitational at LTP Daniel Island this week. The team event, masterminded by Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro and tournament director Bob Moran, marks a return to competitive tennis since the WTA Tour was shut down in early March with the cancellation of the BNP Paribas event at Indian Wells, Calif.

That was followed by the cancellation of the Miami Open and then the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, a tournament Keys won in 2019. The 15-week layoff left WTA Tour players like Keys filling their days with hobbies such as buying house plants and trying to keep them alive.

"We all just take for granted how much we love competing," said Keys, who is ranked No. 13 and beat Caroline Wozniacki in last year's VCO final on Daniel Island. "Even those days when you lose, you get to go out and compete and play a sport that you love, and I don't think we're ever going to forget that after this.

"It's something we really took for granted before," she said. "And I think we are going to love competing again, and knowing that there are fans at home who are so excited to watch us play again. And in the future, I know we are going to be back to those big packed stadiums. I don't think any of us will ever complain again about the stresses of playing tennis quite so much."

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no tickets sold and no fans in the stands for the Credit One Bank Invitational. But tennis fans around the world can watch on the Tennis Channel, which will begin its coverage of the event at 4 p.m. each day from Tuesday through Sunday.

And on Tuesday in Charleston, tennis fans can gather at the Terrace Theater for tennis at the theater's drive-in movie screen. Admission is free, and tickets include two free small popcorns and fountain sodas. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the broadcast starts at 8 p.m. For more information, go to terracetheater.com.

Despite the lack of on-site spectators, the event will offer prize money for the players, and fundraising for health-care workers at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Ever since the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s Volvo Car Open due to the coronavirus, we have been working tirelessly to figure out how and when to appropriately bring a world class event back to Charleston as quickly and safely as possible,” said Moran. “This tournament will have two equal beneficiaries — traditional prize money for the athletes and a large fundraising structure to support frontline healthcare workers at MUSC.”

The 16-player event is a team competition, with Team Kindness captained by Keys, and Team Peace led by fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who has won nine Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles events. The format will include four singles matches each day from Tuesday-Saturday, with four doubles matches set for Sunday.

Mattek-Sands won the coin flip for the first pick in a player draft that will take place at 8 p.m. on Monday on the Tennis Channel. She and Keys will choose from among a field that includes Charleston's Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro, and Sloane Stephens, Victoria Azarenka, Amanda Anisimova, Monica Puig, Ajla Tomljanovic, Danielle Collins, Alison Riske, Genie Bouchard, Jennifer Brady, Leylah Fernandez and Caroline Dolehide. Bianca Andreescu was originally slated to play but has withdrawn from the event. Dolehide has taken her place in the field.