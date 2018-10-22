Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte remains one of the nation’s top prospects despite playing just one game this season.
Crouch (6-3, 222) rushed for 3,246 yards and 33 touchdowns, and totaled 51 tackles and 14 sacks last season. A high ankle sprain in the season opener ended his senior campaign.
But the recruiting campaign storms ahead.
Crouch was at South Carolina to watch the Gamecocks play Texas A&M on Oct. 13. Crouch had previously visited USC, where coaches Will Muschamp, Bobby Bentley and Travaris Robinson are sending him a consistent message. “Come somewhere where you can be the first, not the second, you know, where we could start something,” Crouch said.
Crouch has also visited Clemson on several occasions.
“Clemson has been a successful team, they always are going to be successful,” Crouch said. “I feel like they bring in good recruiting classes. I feel like that’s the most stable program that I am getting recruited by, honestly, other than Alabama."
Crouch has a tentative lineup now for his official visits. He is planning to go to Michigan and Clemson in November, and to Alabama in December. He also wants to visit Southern Cal and Florida State.
His favorites? “I would say Michigan is No. 1, but the weather is crazy,” Crouch said. “I feel like Michigan and Clemson are tied for No. 1.”
Offensive lineman Walker Parks (6-5 250) of Lexington, Ky., was among the recruits on hand for Clemson's win over N.C. State on Saturday. It was not his first visit with the Tigers and it won't be his last as he announced Sunday he plans to play his college football with the Tigers.
Parks camped at Clemson last summer and picked up an offer from the Tigers then. He weighed that opportunity against offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Northwestern and others and decided Clemson will be his future home.
“The campus and facilities are unreal,” Parks said earlier this year. “Beautiful area with great facilities. They have a very nice setup.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (class of 2020) of Bellflower, Calif., is regarded as the top prospect in his class and Clemson is a strong player for him at this point. He was planning to visit Saturday for the N.C. State game but missed his red-eye flight after his game Friday night. He's now looking to visit for the Duke game.
Oregon also has been hot on Uiagalelei and he visited there recently. He also plans to see Auburn. Other schools he is interested in are LSU, Alabama, Arizona State and Oklahoma.
“I honestly have no idea when I want to commit. It’s kind of up in the air right now” Uiagalelei said. “There are a lot of factors for me with football and baseball in the mix so I really don’t know when I’ll decide. I’m just going to pray hard about it and we’ll see what happens.”
According to stats from MaxPreps, through eight games this season, Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,848 yards with 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. As a sophomore he passed for 2,733 yards with 29 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Clemson target DL Jaden McKenzie of Wake Forest, N.C., planned to visit Tennessee on Saturday. He also has been to Wake Forest and North Carolina for games. He will take official visits to Wake Forest Nov. 30 and North Carolina this weekend.
Clemson target OL Trevor Keegan of Crystal Lake, Ill., has taken official visits to Ohio State and Michigan and will take his final three to Clemson, Georgia and Penn State. He told the Michigan Rivals site he is going to Georgia on Nov. 10 for the Auburn game. He said he’s not nailed down dates yet for Clemson and Penn State. Keegan also visited Clemson in early June.
Cornerback Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex., made an official visit to USC with his two brothers for the Texas A&M game. The son of Hall of Fame corner Deion Sanders made USC his first official visit and he feels the Gamecocks set the bar high for the others.
“Overall the visit was amazing, it was just great and we loved it,” Sanders said. “I didn’t do much with the players but we watched the game. The crowd was crazy. The crowd was lit. We got a chance to see the campus and facilities and the facilities were great. What really caught my attention was the indoor facility. That was amazing.”
Sanders also got the chance to meet with Muschamp and he got the inside from him on what he’s trying to build. “Just telling me about school and what they have to offer, what they stand for, what they’re trying to do and what they’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “He told me they’re interested in me and I’ll have a home there if I want to make that decision.”
Sanders said he does not have any other visits set at this point but he plans to visit Florida State and Colorado State. His younger brother Shedeur, who is a highly regarded quarterback in the 2021 class with offers from Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Oregon, Penn State and others, was with him on the visit and the Gamecocks are going to recruit him as well.
Cornerback Keyshawn Cobb of Fort Valley, Ga., also is still available for the 2019 class. He’s not a heralded prospect at this point but he’s hoping to change that through the rest of his season. Jacksonville State is his lone offer but he’s getting some interest from USC and was in for the Texas A&M game.
“I am highly interested in the University of South Carolina, my No. 1 school,” Cobb said. “I love the staff. The team treats me like I’m already on the team and the atmosphere is like I’ve never before seen. It’s amazing.” Cobb said he’s been communicating with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and he’s hopeful of some good news from him soon.
Cobb said he’s also been to games at Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia State and Jacksonville State. He said he will return to USC and also wants to get back to Clemson and Tennessee. He said the Gamecocks and the Vols are the two schools showing the most interest at this point.
Tight end Julius Pierce (6-4 247) of Sanford, Fla., visited USC for the Texas A&M game. He is on USC’s radar but has no offer yet from the Gamecocks. Charlotte and FIU are his two biggest offers to date.
USC QB commitment Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif., has been planning to sign and enroll early in Columbia. However, the Stanford Rivals site reported that after getting an offer from the Cardinal last week, Hiliniski “is open to the idea” of waiting until February because Stanford doesn’t take early enrollees.
One-time USC target CB Chris Steele decommitted from Southern Cal. He committed in July after taking officials to Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, USC and Southern Cal. He also visited the Gamecocks unofficially in March.
One-time USC target RB Tahj Gary of Atlanta committed to Virginia Tech and another, DL Ben Smiley, committed to Virginia.
Running back Zykamren Robinson of Spartanburg said Tennessee and Colorado State are the two schools he’s hearing the most from right now. He plans to take official visits to both. USC had been recruiting him but he said he’s not hearing from the Gamecocks.
First Baptist running back Michel Dukes was offered by Western Kentucky.
Stratford running back Mario Anderson committed to Charleston Southern.
Basketball
Donta Scott (6-6) of Philadelphia will announce his college decision Tuesday at a school ceremony. The announcement originally was scheduled for last week following his visit to USC. Scott has USC, Maryland, Temple, Seton Hall and La Salle on his short list.
Gerald Drumgoole (6-5) of Rochester, N.Y., has only taken one official visit thus far and that was to USC in late September. Since then Minnesota, Creighton and Oklahoma have jumped in to give him other schools to consider.
Clemson remains interested in 6-4 Alex Hemenway of Newburgh, Ind. He said Clemson assistant coach Dick Bender is scheduled to attend one of his workouts this week.
Christian Brown (6-7) of Columbia and now of Powder Springs, Ga., had planned to visit N.C. State Friday night but that visit was postponed.
Calvin Felder (6-7) of Sumter committed to Boston College.
Jamal King (6-5) of Goldsboro, N.C., committed to Winthrop.
Baseball
Outfielder Noah Myers of Wabash Valley (Ill.) JC committed to USC for 2019. Last season he hit .318 with 5 homers and 49 RBIs.
Outfielder Lonnie White (class of 2021) of Malvern, Pa., committed to Clemson. He’s also a receiver on the football team at Malvern Prep.