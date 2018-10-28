COLUMBIA — When the South Carolina marching band finished playing the school’s alma mater, Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley ran over to the student section in the north end zone at Williams-Brice Stadium and took a victory lap.
The last month hasn’t been too kind to Bentley, who struggled in losses to Kentucky and Texas A&M, and watched from the sidelines with a knee injury as back-up quarterback Michael Scarnecchia led the Gamecocks on a game-winning fourth-quarter drive to beat Missouri.
After 26 career starts, the South Carolina fan base had lost patience with Bentley and were calling for a change at quarterback.
So when Bentley’s first-quarter pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and ended up in the hands of Tennessee defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, the fans let him hear it. It was Bentley’s 16th interception in his last 11 games. Over that same stretch, Bentley has thrown just 15 touchdown passes — not terrible, but not numbers one would expect from a veteran quarterback with Bentley's resume.
“When you are the quarterback at South Carolina and it’s not going well, you’re going to get the brunt of the criticism,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “Jake understands that, it’s part of the game and part of being a quarterback. They buy a ticket, they can boo all they want. It’s never helped me coach any better. It’s never helped him play any better. It doesn’t help in recruiting, but if they want to buy a ticket and boo, that’s fine.”
Bentley didn’t sulk or hang his head on the sidelines or let the fans' vocal displeasure creep into his game.
He blocked out the noise and focused on what he could control on the field.
Bentley didn’t put up gaudy numbers in the Gamecocks' 27-24 win over Tennessee and there wasn’t a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, but he didn’t force things when they were not there, either.
Bentley completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards and a TD and added 20 yards on the ground, picking up two crucial first downs with his legs. He also scored on a two-point conversion that tied the game at 24 in the fourth quarter.
It didn’t hurt that the Gamecocks rushed for more than 200 yards, which helped take some of the pressure off of Bentley, but when the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior had to make a throw, especially in the second half, he stepped up and made a play when the Gamecocks needed it most.
“It’s a huge SEC win for us and a huge win for our team,” Bentley said. “I think the resiliency of our whole team showed the last couple weeks. Tonight was a testament to our coaches and the culture we have here. We were focused on what we have to do and blocked everything else out. I just heard coach say it, the fans can come and do whatever they want to. We know we have a job to do on the field and that’s to win ballgames.”
Muschamp has stressed ball security to Bentley all season, but the coach could almost excuse the interception on a tipped ball in the first quarter. After that, Muschamp said he had very little to complain about in terms of Bentley’s execution and decision-making.
“The ball got tipped on the interception on a (run-pass option), and they always scare the hell out of me,” Muschamp said. “He got out of whack a couple of times, made a couple of throws that were high, but other than that, I thought he was pretty accurate throwing the football. He made a heck of a throw to Bryan (Edwards) down the field and then a gutty run on our two-point play and did a nice job keeping the ball on some of the read options. I thought he did a nice job.”
The 73-yard pass to Edwards set up Ty’Son Williams’ 1-yard TD run that got the Gamecocks to within 24-22 with five seconds to play in the third quarter. It was the longest pass play of the season for the Gamecocks.
“I had all day to throw the ball and was just waiting for Bryan to get open,” Bentley said. “He made a great catch, great play when we needed it.”
Instead of kicking the extra point, the Gamecocks went for the two-point conversion. Bentley took the ball around right end and was clobbered by a trio of Tennessee tacklers as he crossed the goal line.
He lay on the ground for a while, then was lifted to his feet by his teammates, but fell back to the turf.
“It felt like a boulder went through my chest,” Bentley said. “I knew I was good, I just had to sit there in the end zone for a minute and take a little break. I got the wind knocked out of me. I was fine.”
After the trainers took a look at him, he jumped to his feet and sprinted back to the bench. His father, Bobby Bentley, the Gamecocks’ running backs coach, checked on his son to make sure he was OK.
“He came up to me and was like, ‘You all right?’ and I was, 'Yeah, I’m fine,’” Bentley said. “I’m sure my mom was freaking out.”
Bentley would return on the Gamecocks’ next series and finished the game in the victory formation.