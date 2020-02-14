After midseason slump, SC Stingrays moving in right direction with win streak

What’s wrong with the South Carolina Stingrays?

As it turns out, absolutely nothing.

Three weeks ago, the Stingrays were in the midst of a funk, losing four times in six games. After an historic start that saw South Carolina win 14 of its first 16 games, the Stingrays began to stumble in the middle of January and were mired in a midseason slump that had coach Steve Bergin searching for answers.

The Stingrays have appeared to right the ship, winning four of their last five games, including Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over Adirondack before a crowd of 3,277 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina captain Andrew Cherniwchan scored twice, including the game winner 2:27 into the overtime period.

The Stingrays improved to 36-10-4 (76 points) and lead Florida by three points for first place in the ECHL’s South Division. Adirondack fell to 18-22-13 (48 points).

+5 South Carolina Stingrays' midseason report card after 'historic start' The South Carolina Stingrays are off to the best start in franchise history as the team heads into the ECHL All-Star break. But do they make the grade?

Over the past eight days, the Stingrays have returned to their defensive roots, beating Orlando twice, allowing just one goal, and swamping Norfolk 9-1 on Wednesday night - all on the road.

“I think we’re better than we were a few weeks ago, but we’re not where we want to be,” Bergin said. “I think the urgency has returned, the guys want to compete and want to win. It’s still a work in progress. You’re not going to be able to just get back what you lost the next game. I think we’re building toward where we want to be, but we still have a lot of room for improvement.”

During the team’s struggles, Bergain was most concerned about the players’ work ethic on the ice.

“We’re playing much better than we were back then, but just like at the beginning of the year, we’re not going to satisfied,” Bergin said. “We’re competing to win the league and competing to win home ice for the entire playoffs and competing to win a championship, so our standards are high. We’re skating better and winning races. I thought we were getting beat up ice way too many times when we were not playing well. I think we’ve cleaned that up. There are still times when we are still a little loose, but it’s better than it was.”

Going through a stretch like the Stingrays did last month might prove to be a blessing in disguise, Cherniwchan said.

“I think we realized that we have to work,” said Cherniwchan, who scored his team-leading 22nd and 23rd goals of the season against the Thunder. “I don’t know if we got complacent, but we got away from what made us good earlier in the season. We started to move our feet again. When we move our feet, we’re a good team because our skill can take over. I think when we were having that rough patch, we were relying on our skill too much and forgot the work part of it. It’s better to learn that lesson in January than in April.”

+4 Former SC Stingrays great attributes success as NHL head coach to ECHL days Former South Carolina Stingrays coach and player Jared Bednar has always maintained that the lessons he learned as a player and coach in the ECHL molded him into what he is today — one of the top coaches in the NHL.

Cherniwchan said there was no panic in the locker room when the Stingrays couldn’t seem to win games.

“Every team goes through a rough patch,” Cherniwchan said. “You don’t want to hit it early in the year or right before the playoffs. Now is the time to go through something like that, learn from your mistakes and remember what made us successful and get back to that. This is a veteran team, and everyone was vocal about it, but it’s one thing to say it and another to do it. It was on all of us. I had to clean up my game. I was saying it to myself, move my feet, win battles and then let our skill take over.”

With the return of forward Matthew Weis from the American Hockey League, Cherniwchan has been moved down the Stingrays third offensive line. It hasn’t hurt his production as he had scored three times in the last two games.

“We’ve got a really deep team, a lot of skilled forwards,” Cherniwchan said. “With Weiss coming back and that line has some chemistry. I know I’m going to get my chances. We’ve got three really good lines.”

Coming up

The Stingrays will take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. It’s Superman Night as the Stingrays will specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off on line following the game.