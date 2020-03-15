After disappointing season, College of Charleston looks to rebuild program

In his six seasons as a head coach at College of Charleston, Earl Grant has taken pride in the fact that his teams have tended to play their best basketball in February and March, peaking toward the conference tournament.

After a bumpy non-conference schedule that saw the Cougars go 6-6, things appeared to be back on track after a mid-February matchup against William & Mary. After the 18-point victory over the Tribe on Feb. 6 at TD Arena, Charleston sat alone in first place in the Colonial Athletic Association

While the regular-season title and the automatic NIT bid that goes along with winning the league were still not a certainty, the Cougars appeared to in the mix for a CAA title and a high seed in March at the conference tournament.

“We were playing really well at that point in the season,” said senior forward Sam Miller. “The game against William & Mary showed we could compete and beat anyone in the league when we were playing Charleston basketball.”

What happened over the next month still has coaches and players scratching heads. The Cougars went on to lose five of their next seven games, including four straight beginning with a home loss to Elon just two days after decisively beating the Tribe.

The season ended with a lackluster 79-67 loss to Delaware in the opening game of the CAA Tournament in Washington. Charleston finished with a disappointing 17-14 record after averaging 25 wins the previous three seasons. The Cougars were picked to finish second in the CAA during in the preseason poll.

“I still can’t explain what happened to us late in the season,” Grant said. “It’s not just one thing. There were games when we played with great spirit and kept to our core values of rebounding and defense and taking care of the ball. Then there were games when we didn’t do that for the full 40 minutes. We lost a lot of close games where we had chances to win but didn’t make a play here or there down the stretch.”

While Charleston’s defensive performance stayed relatively consistent throughout the season, it was Cougars' offense that betrayed them. Teams began to figure out ways to slow down senior Grant Riller, who was one of the league’s top scorers. Riller, who finished with more than 2,400 points for his career, had to work for every basket. The Cougars were never able to find a consistent secondary scorer to complement Riller.

Brevin Galloway showed flashes of brilliance with his shooting, but he struggled in games that the Cougars lost against UNC Wilmington, Hofstra and Northeastern.

“It was tough on Grant because teams were just focused on stopping him,” Galloway said. “It seemed like he had to work twice as hard for every point he got this year.”

Seniors Jaylen McManus and Miller, like Galloway, had games to remember, but the Cougars lacked a legitimate inside presence all season. Every time Riller was able to get into the paint or close to the rim, there seemed to be two or three defenders waiting for him.

Riller is gone, most likely taking his talents to the NBA. So is Miller and McManus, who were both seniors. That’s three of the Cougars' top-four scorers and the two top rebounders.

When the Cougars return to practice for next season, it will be the first time that Grant won’t have Riller, Joe Chealey or Jarrell Brantley on the roster. All three ended their careers among the top-10 scorers in program history.

“Those guys did a lot of the heavy lifting and did a lot to help us build this program,” Grant said. “Before we had them, we didn’t have them, so we had to recruit, and that’s what we’ve got to do now. You have to recruit and continue to build the program up around the guys you have and then bring some new talent in.”

Galloway will be a senior and among the league’s top 3-point shooters. Zep Jasper also returns as a proven point guard in the CAA. Both will need to step up. Osinachi Smart, who started 12 games, is set to graduate, but has a year of eligibility remaining.

“Zep Jasper, Brevin Galloway and Osi Smart have played a lot of basketball, and we need to develop them even more,” Grant said.

A year ago, Grant brought in a much heralded freshmen class of Brenden Tucker, Trevon Reddish, DeAngelo Epps and Dontavius King. Tucker, Reddish and Epps all had roles coming off the bench, but none was able to make a significant impact. The 6-7 King redshirted this past season.

Grant knows that has to change.

“I didn’t trust them as much as maybe I should have early, but all the freshmen came in and played well when they got their opportunities,” Grant said. “We played a really hard schedule, so I didn’t get as much of a chance to get them on the floor to help in their development. I like what they did for us in terms of their spirit and how hard they played. Now we’ve got to get them back in the gym and work on some things to take that next step.”

The Cougars signed guard D’Avian Houston and 6-5 forward RJ Ogom in the incoming recruiting class.

"D'Avian is a tough, physical, defensive-minded guard," Grant said. "He has a high basketball IQ and is a great decision maker. RJ is a big, physical forward who has a knack for rebounding and finishing around the basket."

Grant said he hopes to add one or two more players to this class.

“We need another big guy and a scorer,” Grant said.

In the past, Grant has shied away from graduate transfers or transfers in general. He’s had just three transfers or graduate transfers over his six-year tenure. That could change this year.

“We’ll keeping an eye on the transfer portal to see what happens,” Grant said. “It has to be the right player that fits into our culture. We need to continue to find talented players and then develop the ones we have in the program.”