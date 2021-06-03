After a year off for COVID-19, CCAA summer swimmers are back in the pool

Swimming pools across the Lowcountry were quieter than normal last year as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association's summer swim season in 2020.

But the splash is back this week as 18 neighborhood teams in the CCAA return to the pool for a swim season that will be a bit different from past summers in the league's history of more than 50 years.

"We're very happy to be back," said CCAA board member Erik Kreutner. "We're just glad that the swimmers are able to get back in the water."

Given the different COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at various pools and facilities, the CCAA has left dual-meet schedules up to member teams this season. But the league still plans to hold a city swim meet championship event at the new North Charleston Aquatics Center from July 9-11.

The CCAA, which has been at 20 to 22 teams in recent years, is down to 18 this season after the pandemic. But new teams at the Cane Bay YMCA and at the North Charleston Aquatics Center are coming on line this season.

"Just before the pandemic struck last year, we voted to add Cane Bay and North Charleston," Kreutner said. "And this year we had a couple of teams drop out or join other leagues. Some are just taking the year off and we hope to have them back next year, depending on how things go with COVID."

CCAA teams can make their own schedules this summer, or simply hold practices and time trials for their own swimmers.

"We are not sponsoring a dual-meet season this season," Kreutner said. "We are letting teams do their own thing this year. We have teams that cannot host meets because of the rules at their facilities. Some teams are having just two or three meets, and some are having as many as six or seven."

In the past, swimmers were required to swim for points in at least two dual meets in order to qualify for the city meet. This season, there will not be a minimum participation requirement.

"Teams can time their own swimmers, either in dual meets or time trials, and use those times to qualify for the city meet," Kreutner said.

Guidelines for spectators at the Aquatics Center are still in the works.

"We're trying to get those logistics worked out," he said. "All the high school meets and year-round meets they've had there so far have had no spectators. We would like to have spectators if we can, but we've got to kind of work that out."

The July city meet will mark the CCAA's first city meet at the Aquatics Center.

"It's going to be nice to move inside," Kreutner said. "We're looking forward to seeing all the teams there in July, and then getting back to a regular dual-meet season next year."