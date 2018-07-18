CHARLOTTE — Every year when college football media days arrive, it is expected that at least one coach from one Power 5 conference will pop off on a rant for the ages or deliver a buzzworthy quote that sends the internet into a frenzy.
Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina coach Larry Fedora accomplished both, taking home the honor of delivering the most noteworthy message among the seven coaches from the ACC's Coastal Division.
The premise?
Fedora noted that the game of football is safer now than it ever has been. But, he said, if the game continues to change, at some point it could become unrecognizable. And if football goes down, he postulates so too does America.
"I do believe we're involved in the greatest game there is on Earth, I really do. And I do believe it's what makes our country so great," said Fedora, who also added that the success of the U.S. military is directly correlated to the fact that America is the world's leading football-playing nation.
"I fear that the game will get pushed so far to one extreme that you won't recognize the game 10 years from now. And I do believe that if it gets to that point, that our country goes down, too."
Fedora went on to later clarify that he does not believe it is the safety improvements specifically that are attacking the game, but rather the way pundits interpret data for specific agendas.
Fedora also indicated he is not convinced that football causes chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a degenerative disease of the brain usually found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.
“I don’t think it’s been proven that the game of football causes CTE. We don’t really know that," he said. "Are there chances for concussions? Of course. There are collisions. But the game is safer than it’s ever been.”
Miami has a quarterback
Miami, the most likely contender to challenge Clemson for an ACC Championship should the Tigers make it into the Charlotte event again in December, officially has a quarterback.
Coach Mark Richt made it clear that Malik Rosier is the starter heading into August. Rosier, the incumbent, beat out N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams for the job.
"I really believe (Rosier) gives us the best chance to win right now," Richt said. "Until somebody else knocks him out of the way, he's the guy."
Success around the ACC
ACC commissioner John Swofford took the podium early Wednesday morning to share several updates on the league and the success it has had. Swofford was quick to point out that the ACC is the only conference in the nation that, in the last four years, has won national championships in football, men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball.
The ACC has also had a nation-best 21 bowl appearances over the last two seasons and the eventual ACC champion has played in every College Football Playoff since the playoff's inception in 2014. Clemson has been in three of those four. When it comes to the nation's top 25 active coaches in terms of career victories, seven of them come from the ACC.
"The conference has won four combined football and men's basketball titles over the last five years. That's twice as many as any other league," Swofford continued. "We're proud of these successes as well as so many more that I haven't mentioned, and I truly believe the strength of our schools, our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans is at an unprecedented point in our league's history."
ACC Network still on track
The launch of the ACC Network — a partnership between the conference and ESPN — is still on schedule for August of 2019, Swofford confirmed. This football season will be the 35th and final season that Raycom Sports broadcasts ACC football on syndication.