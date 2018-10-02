James Island High hosted the Lowcountry Invitational cross country meet over the weekend, attracting 47 boys teams and 45 girls teams to the area’s top regular-season event.
Academic Magnet senior Colin Baker won the boys race with a time of 15:30, which is the second fastest 5K time in the state this fall. It also rates as the top time in Class AAA, which Academic Magnet competes in.
Baker’s performance solidified a strong run by Lowcountry runners. James Island senior Dolan Owens finished second and Noah Ward, a sophomore from Philip Simmons, was third overall. Bishop England’s Sam Boykin placed sixth.
Eastside High of Greenville won the boys team title. Bishop England finished third in the team standings, followed by Wando (sixth), Fort Dorchester (ninth) and James Island (10th).
James Island’s girls team was the runner-up to champion Seneca. Porter-Gaud finished third, Summerville was fourth and Wando placed eighth in the team standings.
The top local runner was Philip Simmons seventh-grader Hailey Myers, who finished seventh overall. James Island seventh-grader Hannah Vroon was eighth and James Island sophomore Amelia Carson finished ninth.
Big SCISA football matchup Friday
While most of the high school football attention locally will be focused on Friday night’s Fort Dorchester-Berkeley clash in Moncks Corner, another battle of unbeatens will take place as Porter-Gaud hosts Hammond School in a SCISA Class AAA showdown. Both teams are 6-0 this season and the winner will have a clear shot at the top seed in the SCISA AAA playoffs.
Hammond, winner of the last two AAA state titles, came to Charleston two weeks ago and knocked off another AAA contender, First Baptist. First Baptist and Porter-Gaud play each other on Oct. 29, the final game of the regular season.
State swimming championships
State champions in swimming will be decided over the next two weekends. The SCHSL state swim meet will take place Friday and Saturday at the USC swimming facility.
The SCISA state championships are Oct. 13-14 in Augusta, Ga.
Wando volleyball places 5th in Atlanta
The Wando volleyball team's bid for an undefeated season fell short over the weekend as the previous undefeated Warriors suffered two losses in the prestigious A5 Southern Challenge in Atlanta.
Wando entered the tournament with a 29-0 record but went 4-2 to finish fifth. Cited for their excellent play were junior Grae Gosnell, senior Maddie Boylston, senior Sarah Missroon and junioir Ali Jahn.
Wando returns to conclude its regular season with Region 7-AAAAA contests, and will host the Wando Invitational tournament just before the start of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.