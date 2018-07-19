By the time the Charleston Yacht Club regatta rolls around each summer, the local sailing season is in full mode.
“Everyone is pretty pumped,” said Sarah Ashton, the Charleston Yacht Club's commodore.
About 100 boats will hit the water for the annual event, ranging from Laser and Sunfishes to Optis, Bics and 420s. Also, competitors will hail from all over the Southeast, including South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
Ashton said race officials hope to fit races in around the rain showers and scattered thunderstorms forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
“We won’t look to reschedule since there are other regattas for the next couple of weekends,” she said.
Still, Charleston Yacht Club members have something else to look forward to. The club will honor someone with the Women’s Award, given to a local female sailor who has had a major impact in the sport.
Also, an honoree will receive the George Lockwood Award, given to a sailor who has strongly represented the local racing scene over the years.
“We’re really looking forward to this year’s event,” Ashton added. “Our club has a long history here and we’re just excited to add to it.”
Festivities for the club’s 83rd annual regatta will begin Friday at 4 p.m. with registration, followed by a cocktail party at the club, located at 17 Lockwood Drive.
Racing will begin with a Juniors course on Saturday at 10:40 a.m., followed by the other races at 1 p.m.
The yacht club will wrap up the competition on Sunday, with races starting at 11 a.m.