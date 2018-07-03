Charlie Cooper, a Wando High School student and devoted soccer fan, celebrated his 15th birthday in style on Tuesday.
There were fish and chips at Madra Rua, a football-friendly pub in Park Circle, with his father, Wade. Then the pair was off to Three Lions Pub on Daniel Island to watch England take on Colombia in the World Cup.
For Charlie, the only thing missing was the U.S. men's national team, which is sitting out the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
"I was pretty heartbroken, honestly," Charlie said of Team USA's failure to qualify for this year's World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world. "But I still think it's been super-entertaining, with lots of drama and upsets. It's still a good time."
The U.S. team was eliminated from World Cup contention when it lost to Trinidad and Tobago in 2017, forcing American fans like Charlie to make the best of it without a U.S. squad to root for.
"We've got to make lemonade out of the lemons we were given," said Charlie's father. "I hope this time four years from now, this will have been a learning lesson for us all."
The World Cup, held every four years, is the most widely viewed sporting event in the world, drawing an estimated 1 billion viewers worldwide for the 2014 final between Argentina and Germany.
In 2011, 21st Century Fox and Fox Sports bet big on the World Cup, and the U.S. team, by bidding a record $425 million to broadcast the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in English. Last year, Fox Sports was awarded an extension for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Predictably, World Cup ratings in the U.S. have taken a hit without an American team in the field. Through 48 group-stage matches, Fox and FS1 averaged 2.06 million U.S. viewers, down 42 percent from the numbers gained by ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC four years ago.
But as a World Cup full of tight games and unexpected results has continued, the ratings have bounced back. Germany's win over Sweden on June 23 drew 5.4 million viewers on Fox, making it the "most-watched non-U.S. men's group stage game on English-language TV in 28 years," according to Yahoo Finance.
By the end of the group stage, Fox was able to claim that viewership was up 1 percent overall compared to the average of the last for World Cups, including U.S. matches.
"Thankfully, Fox signed the deal they did to show the matches so we get to watch," Wade Cooper said. "Because first and foremost, we're soccer fans and this has been a World Cup like I've never seen with all the upsets."
For U.S. fans, one strategy is to adopt a country to root for.
"We were glad to see Mexico, our neighbor, have a good World Cup," Charlie Cooper said.
"Today, we're rooting for England," said his dad.
Also at Three Lions Pub was Jonathan Bennett, a native of Hereford, England, who's lived in the U.S. for 16 years. The pastor at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island was at Three Lions Pub to root on the English side.
"Being all together at a place like Three Lions makes it seem more like being in an English pub," Bennett said. "But I miss the excitement of the whole nation, the press. Everyone is going crazy right now, whereas here you might not even know the World Cup is going on."
Even with the disappointment of the U.S. World Cup failure, there is optimism about the future.
"In 2026, we're getting the World Cup back and it's going to be a huge difference from when we had it last in 1994," Wade Cooper said. "You look at Atlanta, the MLS team there is breaking records with every game and filling the stadium that houses the Atlanta Falcons.
"I just hope that translates to the national team doing better next time."