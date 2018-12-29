It's been a year to remember for Charleston tennis.
The tennis happening I will remember most from 2018 was the day I picked up my home telephone and Ben Navarro was on the other end.
"You had better sit down," he said.
I told Ben I already was sitting in my office, so I was ready for whatever he was about to tell me on that late September morning.
"I'm buying the Volvo Car Open," an excited Navarro continued.
Having the original Family Circle Cup move here from Hilton Head Island almost two decades earlier was huge for Charleston tennis, but to have the Volvo Car Open owned by a local resident rivaled the most significant tennis event for the area in the nearly half-century I have been writing about tennis for this newspaper.
I won't even try to list all of the outstanding accomplishments by our juniors in 2018. There were just so many great achievements, so many I am sure I would overlook someone.
So, juniors, seniors and the 18-plus crowd, you make up the Best Tennis Town in America, and maybe the world.
If you need more convincing, consider that the Charleston area currently has a total of six different No. 1-ranked juniors in Southern and U.S. rankings, five of them in the South's six 14s through 18s boys and girls age groups.
Of course, you can't forget U.S. No. 1 Emma Navarro's big day in the July sun at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant. That day, she won singles and doubles titles in the National Girls 18 Clay Courts with local native Shelby Rogers and the Tennis Channel broadcasting the event to the world of tennis.
What a day. That was one for the ages, one unduplicated and one that will be difficult for anyone to achieve in future years.
Who would have dreamed that could happen to a local junior, especially on the player's home courts.
ROSS, SCHNEIDER, WILLIAMS ALL RANKED NO. 1 IN SOUTH
The Charleston area now has three top-ranked Southern girls. Anna Ross is No. 1 in girls 18, and Lara Schneider is No. 1 in girls 16 in the South.
Sophie Williams has aged up to girls 16 and is competing in 18-and-under in the USTA's current Winter Nationals in Orlando, Fla., but she is still No. 1 in the South in girls 14.
This is an even more amazing achievement by local juniors since Navarro is still ranked No. 1 nationally in girls 18 but isn't playing a full Southern/national schedule currently and has slipped to No. 2 in the South in girls 18 in the current rankings.
To further demonstrate the strength of local junior girls, Emma Charney is ranked No. 3 in the South in girls 16. And then there's Allie Gretkowski, who is ranked No. 7 in the South in girls 16, and Alice Otis is No. 4 in the South in girls 14.
Navarro and Ross already have committed to two outstanding Southern college tennis/academic universities, Duke and Vanderbilt, respectively.
Just 16 and a high school junior attending classes online, Schneider hasn't committed to a college, but she is leaning toward a pair.
"Georgia or UNC are my favorites," she said.
The No. 1 ranking should help Schneider make her hope come true, as well as the recent girls 16 doubles title with Gretkowski in the Eddie Herr International.
"I'm very happy ... I've never been No. 1 before. I was No. 2 in 12s," Schneider said from Orlando, Fla., where she is competing in the Winter Nationals.
Tennis runs in the Schneider family. Lara's brother (Alexander) played tennis for St. Joseph's University, and her sister (Elena) is on the George Washington University women's team.
"Lara got into tennis because for years she was dragged around to watch her two older siblings who also play tennis. She is my most athletic child," said her father, Ken Schneider.
Ross, Schneider, Gretkowski and Callie Billman also are competing in girls 18 in the Winter Nationals, while Charney, Whitley Pate and Shianna Guo are in the 16s.
SMITH, SIMON NO. 1s
In boys, Max Smith and Coy Simon also are currently No. 1-ranked Southern players in 16s and 18s, respectively. Smith is competing in 16s in Orlando, while Simon and current Southern boys 18 No. 2 Huntley Allen are in 18s along with Chad Nash.
That makes a total of four local girls and boys owning the four No. 1 rankings in the South in 16s and 18s.
SMITHS TO PSHS
Speaking of Max Smith, he was part of the state tennis family of the year in 2016, and now he has been recognized as the state's most improved junior boy. Still just a sophomore, Smith is headed for a new venture in high school tennis.
Almost single-handedly, Smith will make Philip Simmons High School a serious contender in the spring in Class AA SCHSL tennis. According to his mother, the South's No. 1 boys 16 performer will get help at Philip Simmons from his brother Jake Smith (No. 7 in S.C. boys 14), just a seventh-grader.
Talented Carson Baker (No. 5 in S.C. boys 14) and Mitchell Deames (No. 9 in S.C. boys 16) also have been confirmed by their parents to be headed for Philip Simmons. These four LTP Scholars participants alone are almost enough for a strong starting lineup in any classification.
Max Smith already has one SCHSL state team title after starring on a Hanahan championship team as an eighth-grader.
Of course, Ross was the state junior girls player of the year, Alice Otis was the most improved state junior girl, and Simon and Allen shared state junior boys player of the year honors. Simon and Allen are committed to the University of Tennessee and Southern Methodist, respectively.
NAVARRO AUSSIE BOUND
Emma Navarro is skipping the Winter Nationals and will head to Australia next weekend. The Junior Australian Open is her main interest Down Under.
But Navarro also is scheduled to play in the ITF Grade 1 AGL Loy Yang Traralgon International in Australia to prepare for the Junior Australian Open.
Navarro's singles (semifinals) success in the internationally loaded ITF girls 18 Junior Orange Bowl enabled Navarro to improve her ITF world junior ranking to No. 46. A good run in the points-heavy Junior Australian would be a big boost for Navarro's ITF ranking, especially significant since she ran into eventual champion Xiyu Wang of China in the opening round of the Junior U.S. Open.
