Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro have never squared off in an official tennis match, but that could change within the next two weeks.
Both players had wild cards into the recent Volvo Car Open, but they didn't face each other. So, it's only a long shot that the 26-year-old Rogers and 17-year-old Navarro could meet in LTP Tennis' $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event that is scheduled to start its main draw on April 29.
But in a lower level of talent in the 32 draw (than the VCO), the odds of any two players meeting are much higher at LTP than it was at the WTA Tour Premiere level VCO.
World's No. 15 junior Navarro will receive a wild card into the LTP main singles and doubles draws, and doubles partner Chloe Beck will receive a wild card into main draw doubles, and a wild card into the singles qualifying tournament that will start next weekend at LTP.
Rogers, who has regained a spot in the WTA Tour's world rankings (No. 571) since winning a first-round match in the Volvo Car Open, "is excited to play" at LTP as a wild card, according to LTP tournament director Patrick Heiber.
The main draw also is expected to include the winners of the last two LTP spring events, 2017 champion Madison Brengle and 2018 winner Taylor Townsend, both currently ranked in the top 100 in the world by the WTA. Also, recent world's No. 1 juniors Cori Gauff, Whitney Osuigwe and Claire Liu, along with recent Junior Grand Slam tournament winners Cat McNally and Kayla Day, are expected to be at LTP. Seasoned WTA Tour pros Caroline Dolehide, Nicole Gibbs, Lauren Davis, Lucie Hradecka, Francesca DiLorenzo and Sesil Kratancheva also are expected to be at LTP.
All in all, this looks like the draw for a $250K event. One reason for the expected ultra-strong lineup at LTP probably is because a wild card into the French Open main draw also is expected to be up for grabs. The wild card alone is worth more than $50,000 to its recipient.
It's a mini VCO at LTP, and it's all free to the public to attend.
The LTP $100K will again be part of the USTA's Americans-only Roland Garros Wild Card Challenge, which uses a series of clay court tournaments to select American men's and women's wild card recipients for the main draw of the French Open.
The Wild Card Challenge for women opened this past week in an $80K at Dothan, Ala., and will move to Charlottesville, Va., next week for a $100K, then come to LTP Tennis before holding another $100K May 6-12 in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Kiawah Academy
Charleston area junior tennis academies always seem to be booming, even when one academy leaves the area.
The area lost one academy to North Carolina but has gained another with North Carolina connections.
Bruce Hawtin, who has run the Tennis Academy at River Run Country Club in Charlotte for the past 15 years, has moved into Kiawah Island Golf Resort to join forces with Kiawah tennis director Jonathan Barth to form the Barth-Hawtin Tennis Academy.
The new partnership merges the Barth Tennis Academy, which was launched in 2015, with Hawtin's academy. Barth is the son of Kiawah's founding director of tennis Roy Barth.
"Each player will have a personal coach responsible for overseeing their development. We will set goals and milestones for each player and then focus on the process that will put the player in the best position to achieve those goals," Jonathan Barth said.
"We are opening registration now. We have players coming in that will live on Kiawah this summer and into the fall. Players in online school programs are free to use the program that best suits their needs. We also will have players that will choose to go to school locally."
The academy has partnered with the Kovacs Institute to develop the academy’s tennis-specific physical training and sport science components.
The Kiawah academy is one of several in the area, led by the Randy Pate Academy at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant and the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island. Martin Zumpft's academy at Wild Dunes Resort also is well known in the academy business.
The former MWTennis Academy at Family Circle Tennis Center dissolved over the winter and moved to the Greensboro, N.C., area under director Jeff Wilson.
BE, P-G defending
Bishop England appears to be on schedule to repeat as SCHSL Class AAA state champion.
The playoffs will start next Thursday for all classes except for Class AA, which will begin on April 30.
Coach Kristin Fleming Arnold's BE team is 13-1 following a recent 4-3 win over perennial power South Aiken.
"The boys have been working hard to get ready for the playoffs," Fleming Arnold said, also pointing to a 7-0 win over rival Waccamaw last week.
Philip Simmons is a heavy favorite to win the SCHSL Class AA state title. The Iron Horses are 11-3 and have lost only when coach Richard Schulz hasn't had all of his top players.
"The lineup for the state playoffs will be Coy Simon, Max Smith, Mitchell Deames, Carson Baker, Jake Smith, JD Sutterlin and Garrett Brooker ... no senior on the team, several seventh and eighth graders," Schulz asserts about his star-studded lineup.
"I believe this group would be the team to beat at any high school match, regardless of classification."
Wando also is expected to have a shot at winning the Class AAAAA SCHSL title after returning almost everyone from a team that was state runner-up a year ago.
The SCISA boys state playoffs also are close, starting on April 29. Porter-Gaud is the four-time defending SCISA Class AAA state champion. But coach Jonathan Barth's team lost most of its starting lineup to graduation. So, this one isn't a cinch.
"Our record this year is 5-9, and we have played a very strong schedule so far," Barth said. "The season has been filled with a lot of strong competition. We are working hard and are looking forward to the playoffs."
Notes
- Diane Barker just keeps on winning. After winning the national senior mother/son championship in the past with older son Mat Hane, Barker repeated the national success with younger son Ladson Fishburne back in March in Chicago. Now, the former College of Charleston All-American just won the women's 60 singles championship in the national clay courts in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Lizl Kotz came in second in women's 40 singles but turned around and won the women's 40 doubles crown with Tabitha Waddill.
- Brant Fenno isn't taking it easy while he sits out an entire year between his Porter-Gaud and Wake Forest tennis careers as a result of surgery. Fenno is now training at the Randy Pate Academy, and he and a group of other juniors served as hitting partners for players in the recent Volvo Car Open, including Caroline Wozniacki.
- The S.C. level 2 Haygood/Grady Memorial Tennis is scheduled for May 2-5 at Kiawah Island. The tournament will have NTRP and age division events. The deadline to enter is next Sunday.
The tournament celebrates the lives of Prinella Haygood, Linwood Grady and Michelle Nemeth while also supporting others who are battling cancer.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.