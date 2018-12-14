CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney and his staff know the margin for error is razor thin this time of year when the College Football Playoff rolls around, and so for the next two weeks at Clemson, it's going to be all about the details.
The big ones, the little ones, the offensive ones, the defensive ones.
Ball security, eye discipline, footwork and mental fortitude.
They all matter.
To Clemson's advantage, as the No. 2 Tigers head into a Cotton Bowl showdown with No. 3 Notre Dame with a spot in the national championship on the line, there are very few areas in which Swinney's most-complete team struggles. The Tigers are a tough outing for anyone, and their preparation is evident.
But if there is one area in which the details are going to matter as much as any over this imperative stretch for Swinney's team, it's going to be on third down for this Clemson offense.
Ranked No. 31 in the country with a 43.79 percent conversion rate, the Tigers are the College Football Playoff's worst third down team. Alabama ranks No. 2 nationally on third down conversion (52.82 percent), followed by Oklahoma at No. 5 (51.18 percent) and Notre Dame at No. 27 (44.32 percent).
Additionally, Clemson punts the ball with far more frequency than any of the other CFP teams as the Tigers rank 62nd nationally for number of punts, followed by Notre Dame at No. 115, Alabama at No. 125 and Oklahoma at No. 130.
There is work to be done, particularly after Clemson was a concerning 4 of 12 on third down against a Pittsburgh team that isn't particularly known for its third-down defense.
The good news for the Tigers is they have plenty of time.
"I think the biggest thing (in the ACC Championship game versus Pittsburgh) was we were in third and long too much. I think it really comes down to first and second down. We didn't execute," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. "We had some throws where we either had some drops or kind of got us behind the chains a little bit.
"The way you improve your third is by having a better first and second down, and I felt like we did that better in the second half to give ourselves a little bit of a better chance to be in a better position."
The name of the game for Clemson on third down this season has been inconsistency, with the Tigers putting up impressive numbers one week, followed by lackluster ones sometimes as soon as seven days later. Certainly, the Tigers are capable of converting on third down, and fifth-year wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a master in that regard, but which third down Clemson team arrives in Dallas is going to be important toward the outcome of this matchup.
If there is a built-in advantage, it's that Notre Dame's third down defense is not particularly strong, as the Irish rank No. 58 in the country for opponent third down conversion.
Additionally, Clemson is a solid first-down team, as Scott pointed out is key, tied with Notre Dame for 21st in the nation for number of first downs. Oklahoma and Alabama behind each of their explosive quarterbacks, rank fifth and 15th, respectively, for number of first downs.
"We’ve just got to continue to harp on ball security, protecting the quarterback and then being able to stay efficient on base downs," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott answered when asked what the biggest area of improvement would need to be for the Tigers. "We had some spurts where we were really efficient (against Pitt), and then there were some times where we were one yard here, a couple of negative yards, so really just being efficient on base downs so that we can stay aggressive and stay attacking."
"We kept kind of shooting ourselves in the foot."
With the playoff's intensity, that won't fly anymore.