COLUMBIA — It was just a tweet. Like most tweets, she never thought or intended it to become as big as it did.
But A’ja Wilson won’t run away from it, and cheerfully accepted the responsibility of channeling her off-the-cuff social media remark into a cause that needed to be addressed.
“A lot of people reached out to get my say, and stood behind me,” Wilson said Wednesday, two days after being the keynote speaker at Columbia’s Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network Summit. “On the flipside, there were a lot who think I’m a woman just talking about something that won’t happen. Both sides are what’s continuing to help me push through it.”
The greatest player to ever come out of Dawn Staley’s South Carolina basketball program (some say the greatest athlete in USC history) and the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Wilson has always embraced social media. While she was becoming the face of women’s college basketball from 2014-18, she became as adored for her loquaciousness, profile and charm as she was for her immense skill on the court.
It was one of 75,000 remarks she’s fired into the maze of Twitter, and she wasn’t bad-mouthing the subject when she posted her comments in July. She simply commented on LeBron James’ $154-million NBA contract and how WNBA players could never hope to get a salary remotely close to that.
“154M ..... must. be. Nice," she tweeted. "We over here looking for a (million) but Lord, let me get back in my lane.”
Mountains trembled. Oceans surged. Who was this kid who dared question?
The same strong, confident player who was always raised to speak her mind if she felt she was being treated unfairly. The same who played four years for Staley, never one to idly take a slight to her character; and played her first pro season under former “Bad Boy” Detroit Piston Bill Laimbeer, who bluntly told her last season that her mental attitude needed work.
"Playing for Bill, I get the same exact attitude and structure," Wilson said. "They’ve each told me that life is tough, it’s not easy and not pretty, and it’s never going to be.”
Wilson never questioned that James, a four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion, deserved every penny he was getting from the L.A. Lakers. All she was saying is that the WNBA salary structure is miles different, and miles behind.
The top WNBA players (of which Wilson is one of them) make at most $113,500 per season. Wilson is locked into a rookie deal that paid her just over $52,500 last year and will rise about $1,000 this year.
The average WNBA salary is around $71,500. An NBA player at minimum makes nearly $840,000 per season.
Of course it’s an apples and oranges comparison. The NBA plays an 82-game regular season, the WNBA 34, and NBA salaries are revenue-driven. The WNBA has fought attendance issues and team relocation since its inception.
Wilson understands every bit of it and in no way was saying that she and the other WNBA stars should be pulling LeBron money. What she was saying is fair is fair, and WNBA players aren’t getting nearly the same kind of cut of league revenue that NBA players get.
That led to the tweet, the reactions and most importantly, the topic. Wilson’s popularity got people talking, and then important people talking about an important issue.
Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas has taken up the cause, saying, “We’ve also gotta make more noise about WNBA salaries. WNBA players should be paid a lot more than they’re getting right now. That’s obvious.”
Of course, Staley is standing behind her best-ever player, saying she loves how Wilson has used her celebrity to advocate for women.
“She’s helped me out a lot. She’s one of the people that cracked the glass ceiling for us all,” Wilson said of Staley. “She’s just talking with me always, about having adult conversations. To not let anyone get in my way.”
Clad in a black T-shirt for her speech at the WREN Summit that read, “Bet on Women,” Wilson earned an ovation for her words and her willingness to take a stand. She leaves for Las Vegas on Monday and won’t shy away from her advocacy, even while playing her second professional season.
“I always want my voice to be heard and for young women’s voices to be heard,” Wilson said. “It was an easy thing for me to say yes to.”
Now perhaps the league will say yes to a proposal for fairer salaries.