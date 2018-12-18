COLUMBIA — He leads South Carolina in points, assists, steals, minutes and shot attempts. He’s supposed to be in high school. He’s a Top 50 NBA prospect, according to one scouting service.
How can A.J. Lawson handle all this, all now, all as the brightest spot of a 4-5 team that’s still seeking its identity?
“There’s no pouting with him. There’s no rolling of the eyes, there’s no negative body language,” coach Frank Martin said. “There’s an excitement to be better.”
Said Lawson, “I didn’t expect to do as well as I did, but I always had goals, and high expectations to do well. “Coming in and leading the team in scoring … I’m just happy I’m doing well and want to keep doing the best I can.”
Part of a surging wave of Canadian talent that is seeping into American college basketball, Lawson was starting to gain plaudits when Martin and the Gamecocks found him. Considered the top prospect for next year’s class, Lawson re-classified to this year’s and chose USC because of a family connection.
Canada to Columbia? Sure. Lawson’s uncle lives in Sumter.
And Lawson watched another Canadian come to USC and leave with a national semifinal appearance.
“I looked up to (Duane Notice) when I was in high school, watching the Final Four,” Lawson said. “He helped me a little bit with my decision, a Canadian coming to South Carolina.”
The adjustments are the usual. Maybe a snow flurry once a year down South as opposed to shoveling driveways for three months in Toronto. Fast-food joints here — that Chick-fil-A is tasty! — that simply aren’t at home.
Playing for Martin? Get his defense down, you won’t have a problem.
“As a first-year guy, he knows we’re going to make mistakes. He just wants to coach us and let us learn and take us under his wing,” Lawson said. “It’s pretty tough, to get the focus in on defense, focus on the plays, execute whatever coach says. Everything just comes with a big, heavy weight on your shoulders.”
That’s become more immense as the Gamecocks have careened through the schedule, trying to find their feet. The team was supposed to lean on its post game of Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar as the other rookies, mostly guards, were indoctrinated. Instead it’s been Lawson leading the way as the veterans follow him.
“He’s really quick. He’s not just a go-right all the time,” Silva said. “He can change speed whenever he likes. His quickness and athleticism make him so quick to guard.”
As most freshmen do, Lawson is finding out he can’t be dominant every night. Every opponent knows he’s going to have the ball in his hands at the start and finish of almost every possession.
Sometimes, that doesn’t matter. Lawson’s scored at least 15 points in five of his nine games.
Other times, it does. Michigan was on him like gravy on poutine — a favorite Canadian dish — holding him to 10 points. To Lawson’s credit, he wisely passed when he realized the Wolverines were playing to stop him, only taking seven shots.
But it is frustrating.
“Michigan was a good team and they had their own scouting plans,” he said. “They had extreme toughness, so everything was, I had to fight for an open shot, had to drive hard.”
He’ll see more of the same Wednesday when No. 5 Virginia visits. The Cavaliers are even more airtight defensively than Michigan.
Lawson signed with USC to play that kind of competition. He may not have expected to be already leading the Gamecocks into it, but he’s ready to do so.