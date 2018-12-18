No. 5 Virginia at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Virginia 9-0; South Carolina 4-5

Notes: The start of a two-game series that will conclude in Charlottesville next December. … The Cavaliers are tied with Texas Tech for the top scoring defense in the country, averaging 51.2 points per game.