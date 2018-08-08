High school football fans can whet their appetite before the season officially begins with three jamborees taking place across the Lowcountry this week.
For decades, the lone preseason high school football event was the Sertoma Classic, which enters its 48th consecutive year of scrimmage-type action. Sertoma, which features 22 teams playing Thursday and Friday night at Johnson Hagood Stadium, has seen its attendance drop drastically in recent years with the addition of two more jamborees.
One of those new events, the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree, makes its debut with seven schools playing Thursday night at Berkeley High School. On Friday, the Dorchester County Showdown will be played at Summerville's Memorial Stadium.
Sertoma Classic
Sertoma once drew average crowds of more than 10,000 fans per night, but those numbers have been cut in half as some of the Lowcountry's largest schools have pulled out in order to play in other jamborees.
Sertoma’s schedule will include 11 scrimmages, each consisting of two quarters but with a running clock in the final 12 minutes. Gates open at 4:30 p.m and action begins at 5:30. There will be five halves of play on Thursday with six more on Friday night.
The highlighted Thursday matchup has West Ashley taking on Hanahan in the fourth scrimmage. On Friday night, Porter-Gaud will play Bishop England in the third matchup, while Timberland and Wando will play in the fifth game.
Friday night also features two-time defending SCISA state champion First Baptist, led by one of the state’s top running backs in Michel Dukes. The night also will be the varsity debut of Philip Simmons High, which takes on Stall in the finale.
Sertoma Classic Schedule
(Begins 5:30 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium)
Thursday
Charleston Charter vs. Northwood Academy
North Charleston vs. Academic Magnet
James Island vs. Oceanside Collegiate
Hanahan vs. West Ashley
St. John’s vs. Burke
Friday
Military Magnet vs. Pinewood Prep
Trinity-Byrnes vs. Garrett Tech
Porter-Gaud vs. Bishop England
First Baptist vs. Baptist Hill
Timberland vs. Wando
Stall vs. Philip Simmons
Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree
The one-night event features Cross, Berkeley, Colleton County, Cane Bay, Stratford, Goose Creek and Wade Hampton. Wade Hampton is coached by former Berkeley head man Jerry Brown.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Thursday with the first scrimmage between Cross and Berkeley starting at 6 p.m. Each team will play two different opponents for one quarter each.
The jamboree will showcase several of the state’s top running backs — Berkeley’s Keshawn Wicks, Wade Hampton’s Pernell Maxwell and Stratford’s Mario Anderson.
Lions Club Jamboree Schedule
Thursday
(Begins 6 p.m. at Berkeley)
Cross vs. Berkeley
Cross vs. Wade Hampton
Wade Hampton vs. Goose Creek
Goose Creek vs. Colleton County
Stratford vs. Colleton County
Stratford vs. Cane Bay
Cane Bay vs. Berkeley
Dorchester County Showdown
This is the third year of the Dorchester County Showdown, which features Fort Dorchester, Ashley Ridge and Woodland. Summerville, the host school, can't participate this year. The team is serving a suspension by the S.C. High School League for a fight that occurred in a game last year against Spartanburg. To pad out Friday's schedule, there will be two junior varsity scrimmages beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dorchester Showdown Schedule
Friday
(Begins 6:30 p.m. at Summerville)
Summerville JV vs. Ashley Ridge JV
Summerville JV vs. Fort Dorchester JV
Woodland vs. Ashley Ridge
Woodland vs. Fort Dorchester
Ashley Ridge vs. Fort Dorchester