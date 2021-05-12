8 teams from Charleston area could be playing for state championships this weekend

A handful of high school teams are hoping to bring state championship trophies back to the Lowcountry this weekend.

Seven teams from the Charleston area – five in soccer and two in boys tennis – have already advanced to the S.C. High School League state championships. An eighth team, Philip Simmons boys tennis, can secure a spot in the finals with a victory May 13 in the state semifinals.

The soccer championships will be contested at Irmo High School with matches scheduled May 13-15. The Lowcountry will be represented in five of the 10 soccer finals.

On May 14, Palmetto Scholars Academy will take on Southside Christian in the boys Class A championship game at 1 p.m. That contest will be followed by the girls Class AAAAA final at 4 p.m., which has Wando taking on defending state champion J.L. Mann.

On May 15, Oceanside Collegiate plays for the girls Class AAA title against Daniel at 10 a.m. The Landsharks lost in the Class AA final in 2019. Daniel is making its first-ever appearance in the state finals.

At 4 p.m., the James Island girls will play Catawba Ridge in the Class AAAA final. James Island, 21-1 and winners of 19 straight games, is making its first appearance in the soccer finals.

Also on May 15, the James Island boys will play Eastside for the Class AAAA championship at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans are making their second appearance in the finals. They were the Class AAA state runner-up in 1997.

The James Island boys (15-1-1) overcame COVID-19 issues this season, with three members of the coaching staff affected. Still, the veteran team was able to navigate the season successfully and is on a 14-game winning streak.

“It has been a very focused, very driven and self-motivated group of guys,” James Island boys coach Todd Robinson said. “We have a pretty veteran team and they lost last season due to COVID. They have been very determined to make the most of this season. As with most great teams, our seniors have been the driving force.”

The state finals for boys tennis will take place on May 15 at the Florence Tennis Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Wando reached the Class AAAAA finals after beating Summerville in the Lower State finals, and will play T.L. Hanna. Oceanside Collegiate will play Clinton in the Class AAA finals. Philip Simmons is playing in the state semifinals against Hannah-Pamplico on Thursday. Philip Simmons, the No. 1 seed, is favored in that match.

SCHSL Soccer Finals

(at Irmo High School)

Friday

Class A boys: Palmetto Scholars vs. Southside Christian (1 p.m.)

Class AAAAA girls: Wando vs. J.L. Mann (4 p.m.)

Saturday

Class AAA girls: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Daniel (10 a.m.)

Class AAAA girls: James Island vs. Catawba Ridge (4 p.m.)

Class AAAA boys: James Island vs. Eastside (7:30 p.m.)

SCHSL Boys Tennis Finals

(Florence Tennis Center)

Saturday

Class AAAAA – Wando vs. T.L. Hanna (10 a.m.)

Class AAA – Oceanside Collegiate vs. Clinton (10 a.m.)

Class AA/A – Philip Simmons will reach the final if it wins Thursday (1 p.m.)