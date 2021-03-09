7 high school wrestlers from Charleston area claim state championships

Seven wrestlers from the Lowcountry captured titles over the weekend at the S.C. High School League individual state tournament held at Dreher High School.

Leading the list of local champions were Chandler Amaker of Fort Dorchester and Joseph Lawson of North Charleston.

Amaker won the Class AAAAA 170-pound title, marking the second state championship of his career. Amaker placed second in the previous two years.

Lawson won the Class AAA 195-pound championship for the second consecutive year.

Timberland’s Ethan Dawson won the Class AA 138-pound gold after finishing as the state runner-up last season. Hanahan’s Josh Shaw won the Class AAA 182-pound title and Weston Eadie of Ashley Ridge won the Class AAAAA title at 145 pounds.

Summerville’s Brayton Killiri was the Class AAAAA champion at 126 pounds. Killiri became the 100th state champion in Summerville’s illustrious state history, the most of any school in South Carolina.

Cane Bay freshman JJ Peace won the Class AAAAA title at 106 pounds.

Five wrestlers earned state runner-up honors. Alex Rush of Timberland was second at 120 pounds in Class AA, and North Charleston’s Parker Graham was second in the Class AAA finals at 160 pounds.

Summerville had two state runners-up as Ben Guilliam was second in Class AAAAA at 113 pounds Kyle Combs was second at 182 pounds.

Cane Bay’s Brandon Flory was second at 126 pounds in Class AAAAA.

Third-place finishers included Jamaal McKinney of Timberland (AA, 220), Hanahan’s Reed Stevenson (AAA, 145), Alex Herriott of Hanahan (AAA, 220), Christopher Garland of Ashley Ridge (AAAAA, 220 pound) and Wando’s Micah DiCarlo (AAAAA, 160).

SCBCA all-state teams

The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its 2020-21 all-state teams for the five classifications in the SCHSL.

In Class AAAAA, named to the boys team were Yaturi Bolton and Demetri Simmons of Goose Creek, Jahleel Porter of West Ashley and Davion Joyner of Fort Dorchester.

James Island Charter’s Bailey Wiseman was selected to the Class AAAA team, and Daniel Brooks of Bishop England was named to the Class AAA team.

Woodland’s Michael Shuler and Miles Haight of Philip Simmons were Class AA selections. Tayvon Spiller of Military Magnet was a Class A pick.

Area girls named in Class AAAAA included Dylan Silber of Wando, Vanessa Blake of Ashley Ridge, Kristen Jenkins of West Ashley and Alaina Nettles of Cane Bay.

Jaiha Williams and Lily Woods of Bishop England were Class AAA selections, while Kimani Green of Woodland and Kennedy Rivers of Philip Simmons were selected in Class AA.

Chazmin Bradley of Class A state champion Military Magnet was joined on the team by Taia Gattis of Cross.