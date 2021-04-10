504 days later, Charleston Southern football wins a home football game

The crowd was smaller than normal with very little in the way of game day atmosphere, but Charleston Southern’s football team enjoyed its first home game since November 2019.
The Buccaneers were able to break open a close game with 17 unanswered points en route to a 27-14 win April 10, CSU's first win of the four-game spring schedule after a pair of losses.
“Really proud of our guys, found a way to just fight,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “We found a way to get it done, found a way to get a win.
“The count was 504 days since we played our last home game, so it felt really good to be out there. The guys responded again, with the logistics and all the guidelines of COVID It was good to not have to jump through as many hoops this week to get to the game.”
Quarterback Jack Chambers continued his solid spring, again providing the bulk of the CSU offensive production. Chambers completed 20-of-33 pass attempts for 255 yards, adding 79 yards rushing.
Running back Terrence Wilson had his most productive game of the spring, rushing for 47 yards on 26 carries with five catches for 54 yards. CSU finished with a season-high 133 yards on the ground and 388 total yards. The Bucs were 10 of 19 on third-down conversions.
CSU’s defense rebounded from a rough outing two weeks ago in a loss to Monmouth, limiting the Colonials to 331 total yards but only 27 yards rushing. Robert Morris quarterback George Martin threw for 304 yards but completed only 18 of 38 pass attempts.
Safety Cody Cline led the defensive effort with nine tackles and an interception.
“The defense did a really good job of making them one-dimensional, and when you can do that, they become predictable,” Denson said.
CSU opened the scoring with 6:19 left in the first quarter on Wilson’s 3-yard run. The score capped a seven-play, 54-yard drive.
There was little in the way of offense for an extended stretch of the half before the Colonials (0-3) put together a short 45-yard drive, tying the game with 3:13 to play in the second on a touchdown pass from George Martin to D’Andre Hicks.
CSU’s offense put together its best drive of the half on the ensuing possession, covering 74 yards on eight plays with Chambers throwing to Isaac Ross for a 22-yard score. The Bucs went into the half with a 14-7 lead. Ross finished with 102 yards on seven receptions.
After forcing a missed field goal attempt, CSU took its first possession of the third quarter and went 69 yards on 12 plays. Wilson capped the drive with a 2-yard run and a 21-7 lead with 5:01 left in the period.
CSU’s defense continued to dominate the Colonials throughout the second half. The Bucs added a 38-yard field goal from Nathaniel Toole, pushing the lead to 24-7 with 13:39 remaining in the game.
Robert Morris answered with their best drive of the second half, capitalizing on a 36-yard kickoff return to near midfield. A 36-yard pass from Martin to Alijah Jackson set up Martin’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Hicks with 12:07 left.
CSU’s next possession ended with a school-record 53-yard field goal by Toole, giving the Bucs a 27-14 lead with 9:29 remaining.
“Feels good to win but we still have a lot of work to do,” Denson said.