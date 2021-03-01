Five-star quarterback prospect Ty Simpson has committed to Alabama over Clemson and Tennessee.

Simpson, who made the announcement Feb. 26, cited the seven national championships the Crimson Tide has won under coach Nick Saban, and the school’s proximity to his hometown, as primary reasons for his decision.

Clemson had made Simpson, who is from Martin, Tenn., its top priority at quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class. The Tigers then moved quickly to their next option, four-star QB Cade Klubnik of Austin, Tex., offering him minutes after Simpson declared.

Klubnik has been in communication with the Tigers for months. He said he and his parents had a 35-minute Facetime session with head coach Dabo Swinney on Feb. 25. He also spoke three times last week with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter. The Tigers, North Carolina, Texas and Florida have emerged as his favorites at this point. But Clemson seems to be in a strong place with him. “I love them a ton,” Klubnik said.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his defensive coaching staff received a commitment last week from highly regarded safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Fla.

Rose announced for the Gamecocks over Penn State and Arizona. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Arizona State and Michigan.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Hallandale head coach Herman Lovett. “He’s a kid that‘s always around the ball. When you need a play, his teammates look for him to make it because they know he’s going to make it or he’s going to go all out trying to make it."

Rose is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 24 safety nationally in the 2022 class.

USC receivers coach Justin Stepp has his eyes on wide receiver Jayden Gibson of West Orange, Fla., and has made a strong impression on him in the opening stages of his recruitment. Gibson said he and Stepp talk frequently and are building a strong relationship.

“That’s my guy,” Gibson said. “Me and Coach have had good conversations. He’s showed me a lot of stuff about South Carolina. He’s showed me the facilities in some pictures and stuff like that. It definitely will be one of the schools that I’m going to closely consider as I get to the point where I want to cut it down."

Along with USC, Gibson said he’s hearing a lot from Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Miami and Georgia Tech. He also has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Kansas State, West Virginia, UCF, Indiana and Syracuse. He wants to make his decision after the spring and he will be signing and graduating early. Gibson carries a four-star rating in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 41 receiver nationally in the 2022 class.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Antonio Williams has added an offer from Florida State to his growing list, which includes USC, Auburn, Michigan, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State and Missouri.

One of the recent offers sent out by Clemson went to defensive end D.J. Wesolak of Boonville, Missiouri. Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall made the first contact with Wesolak in January. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables also has been communicating with him, and last weekend he got the offer from the Tigers.

“On the field, they like that I’m athletic and violent with my hands,” Wesolak said. “I have a lot of athleticism and can run down the field and cover and get to the quarterback. They love that about me, but they know it’s just a start for me."

Clemson, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Arizona State and Alabama have been the schools that are staying in frequent contact with Wesolak, who has virtual visits scheduled with Clemson and other schools after his high school basketball season comes to an end. He does not have a commitment timeline in mind, but could potentially release a list of top schools after basketball season when he has a chance to focus more on his recruitment.

Over the last two seasons Wesolak totaled 119 tackles and 17 sacks. He’s rated a three-star and ranked the No. 21 weakside defensive end nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite.

USC recently offered another in-state prospect. The Gamecocks are going after Chester's Zan Dunham, who is being recruited as an athlete. He also has offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty and Tulane. Dunham plays quarterback and safety for the Cyclones.

Dunham is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback nationally.

Clemson offered offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin of Charlestown, Ind. He has the Tigers in his top 13 along with Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State, Arizona State, Miami, Oregon, Southern Cal, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida State and Louisville.

USC offered four-star defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. of Fort Lauderdale. He's the No. 5 weakside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports Composite. His dad starred at FSU and was a first-round draft pick.

USC and Clemson made the top 10 with safety Edric Weldon of Hallandale, Fla. The others on his list are Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Maryland, Virginia Tech and UCF.

Basketball

Alden Applewhite (6-6) of Memphis, Tenn., committed to Mississippi State. He had Clemson in his final five.

Baseball

Outfielder Wilson Galvan of Howard (Texas) JC committed to USC. He batted .341 in 18 games last season.

Right-handed pitcher Cal Herndon of Lexington committed to Clemson.