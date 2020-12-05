3 Kiawah Island golf pros earn Carolinas PGA honors

The Carolinas PGA has announced its 2020 Section Special Awards and three golf pros on Kiawah Island are among the honorees. Recognition normally takes place in February during the CPGA Super Show, but because of social distancing guidelines the awards dinner will not be held.

Brian Gerard, the director of golf for Kiawah Island Golf Resort, is the winner of the Bill Strausbaugh Award, presented to a PGA Professional who by their day-to-day efforts have distinguished themselves by mentoring their fellow PGA Professionals in improving their employment situations and through service to the community.

Josh Wagaman, the head professional at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Cougar Point course, is the winner of the PGA Professional Development Award.

Briana Sweeny of Kiawah Island Club's Cassique course is the Assistant Professional of the Year.

Allen Terrell of the Dustin Johnson Golf School in Murrells Inlet, is the Palmer Maples Teacher of the Year.

Rocky Brooks of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., is the 2020 Golf Professional of the Year.

CALGA

Terry Rickson of the Charleston City Course posted a score of 89 to win field low gross honors while Donna Smith of Wild Dunes won field low net honors with a 67 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association tournament played at Seabrook Island Club.

Flight winners included: First - Jeannie Hillock, Kiawah, 90 gross; Evie Wasson, Dunes West, 77 net. Second - Lori Irizarry, Charleston City, 91 gross; Peggy Brinson, Coosaw Creek, Chris Murphy, Snee Farm and Arlene Sutherland, Wild Dunes, 72 net. Third - Barbara Keaton, Wild Dunes, 96 gross; Suzanne Musikantow, Rivertowne, 76 net. Fourth - Brenda Griffin, Wescott, 103 gross; Linda Alper, Wild Dunes, 76 net. Fifth - Cady Ramaker, Wild Dunes, 101 gross; Desiree Koslovs, Shadowmoss, 74 net.

Charleston Municipal reopens Wednesday

An special ceremony for the reopening of Charleston Municipal Golf Course will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 with a ceremonial foursome consisting of past City Amateur champions Ronnie Richter (1977), Chris Pinckney (1983), Bert Atkinson (1992, 1993, 1995, 2002, 2010) and Ladies City Amateur winner Lea Anne Brown (1984-1992, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2008).

Following the opening ceremonies, the course will be open for public play, although carts will be limited to the cart paths.

The only tournament of the year will be played Dec. 12, the City of Charleston Parent-Child Tournament.

PGA short-term employment

The PGA of America is advertising for short-term employment opportunities during the 2021 PGA Championship that will be held May 17-23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course. Applicants can register at pgaimpact.org to potentially interview with the PGA's operations and merchandising teams through Dec. 19.

Aces

Pat Patterson, Nov. 20, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 4, 115 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Duane Patterson, Nick Patterson, Charles Edmunds.

Reggie Sommer, Nov. 23, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 78 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Briana Sweeny, Katy Goodrich, Candace Pauwels.

Peggy Ball, Nov. 24, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 3, 105 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Croft Lane.

Rick Slagle, Nov. 24, Coosaw Country Club, No. 15, 175 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: Billy Boan, Mark Mattison.

Joel Fortenberry, Nov. 25, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 4. Witnesses: Paul Rogoski, Lee Stevens, Mike Fontan.

Bob Adamson, Nov. 27, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 130 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Ward, Chuck Vladuchick, Greg Iaconis.

Stan Fisher, Nov. 27, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 143 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Ron Suggs, Steve Ledford, Steve Irwin.

L.E. Hutchinson, Dec. 3, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 8, 149 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jay Bland, Sandy Bland, John Ryan.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.