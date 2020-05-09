2 SC golfers in good position as PGA's Korn Ferry Tour prepares to resume play

There's good news and bad news for members of the Korn Ferry Tour, which includes a couple of golfers with South Carolina ties who are hoping to earn their way on to the PGA Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's developmental circuit, suspended its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, the PGA announced there will be a combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season starting June 11-14 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla., and that eligibility has been extended for exempt 2019-20 PGA Tour members. Because of the changes, the Korn Ferry Tour will not have a graduating class in 2020 (the top 25 in points advance to the PGA Tour).

However, there will be a performance benefit for the top 10 from the Korn Ferry Tour points list following the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship that will be played Aug. 27-30. Those players will be granted spots in PGA Tour events for the 2020-21 season.

Andrew Novak of Mount Pleasant and Tommy Gainey of Hartsville are both currently in the top 10 after winning tournaments before the season was suspended.

Novak, who played for Academic Magnet before heading to Wofford, won the LECOM Suncoast Classic played in Florida in February and ranks fourth in the standings with 630 points in five tournaments. Gainey is eighth with 500 points in two events, including a win in the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic played in January. Mito Pereira leads the standings with 759 points.

The 2021 schedule has not been announced, but the top 25 after that year's Tour Championship will earn PGA Tour privileges.

“While we won’t have the opportunity to graduate a Korn Ferry Tour Class in 2020, we feel our re-imagined wraparound schedule – with newly created playing opportunities – is the best solution to our season that has been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis,” Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin said in a news release.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our tournaments, title sponsors and Player Advisory Council in getting to this point. As we’ve said on several occasions, we will resume play only when it is deemed safe to do so by leading health authorities and government agencies and our tournaments do not negatively impact the critical efforts in the healthcare world and our communities.”

Aces

Ray Boutin, April 25, Club at Pine Forest, No. 13, 127 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Ken McGuire, Steve Bernard.

Pam Keefe, April 26, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 3, 118 yards. Witness: Stephen Keefe.

Brian Powers, April 26, Country Club of Charleston, No. 3, 170 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Derek Dean, Yates Dew.

Steve Roper, April 27, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 137 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dean Harrelson, Lucky Lopez.

Scott Humphries, April 28, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 130 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Chris Corish, Matt Corish, T.J. Davis.

Randy Parker, April 28, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 156 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Jim Wood, Marc Hanson, Rich Durik.

Brian Dante, April 29, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 142 yards, 5-hybrid. Witness: Jacquire Jacovino.

Patrick McDonald, May 2, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 182 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Linda McDonald, Tim Guba, Connie Guba.

Randy Merritt, May 2, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 142 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Mike Eastlack, Mark Sims, Josh Sapolich.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.