12th-seeded Winthrop eyes first-round upset of Villanova in NCAA Tournament

It was this time a year ago the Winthrop men’s basketball team was hit with the devastating news that there would be no NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19.

One year later, the Eagles get a chance to wipe away that disappointment as the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament's South Region. Winthrop plays No. 5 Villanova in the first round on March 19 in Indianapolis.

Winthrop qualified for the national tournament for the 11th time. The Eagles have just one NCAA victory, a 2007 upset of sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the first round.

The Eagles rolled through this season with a 23-1 record, winning the Big South Conference regular-season title and tournament championship. Coach Pat Kelsey, now in his ninth season at Winthrop, said staying focused during another season of uncertainty was the key to his team’s success.

“To have the disappointment that we experienced last year, a little more than a year ago, to not be deterred and to have the type of focus and determination that they’ve had the moment we got out of quarantine, it has been a very driven team,” Kelsey said. “This was our vision and our dream, but there was no guarantee. Our approach was to not worry about March, not worry about the (Big South) championship game, not worry about the NCAA Tournament. Just be elite and excellent at the next thing.

“We’re excited to be here and excited to have the opportunity to compete in the greatest spectacle in American sports.”

Winthrop is led by Big South player of the year Chandler Vaudrin, a 6-7 senior point guard. Vaudrin averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The Eagles are balanced and deep. Three other players averaged in double figures and 11 different players averaged at least 11 minutes of playing time per game.

But it’s Vaudrin who runs the show on the floor and his teammates gladly follow his lead.

“He has really taken pride and ownership on developing all parts of his game, but his intangible game is something that he has invested in as well,” Kelsey said. “He’s a floor general, a floor leader. He is an extension of me during games. He speaks up at practice, he holds court and guys stop and guys listen. That’s what good point guards and good leaders do.”

Fellow seniors Adonis Arms and Charles Falden are each contributing nearly 11 points per game, as does 6-9 post D.J. Burns.

As soon as the brackets for this year’s tournament were released March 14, analysts pegged Winthrop a legitimate candidate to pull off a first-round upset. Kelsey said his team is confident, but they have tremendous respect for Villanova (16-6) and head coach Jay Wright.

"Villanova is a world-class program. I don’t care what anybody says, they are one of the blue bloods,” Kelsey said. “They have a sure-fire, one thousand percent Hall of Fame coach. Their program is not at the level they’re at for no reason. They have five stars and McDonald’s All-Americans up and down their roster. That’s the way we are approaching it."