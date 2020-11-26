Sports Roundup Nov. 27

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 27
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
9:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla.
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn.
12 p.m.
FS1 — Toledo at Xavier
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Illinois
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Texas Tech
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
ACCN — Bryant at Syracuse
BTN — Navy at Maryland
PAC-12N — Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Louisville
ESPNU — Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5 p.m.
BTN — Southern at Iowa
PAC-12N — Grambling State at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Longwood at Wake Forest
BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers
FS2 — Eastern Illinois at Marquette
SECN — Valparaiso at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Hartford at Connecticut
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Colorado at Kansas State
9 p.m.
BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Presbyterian at Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Iowa State at Texas
1 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Iowa
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina
ESPN — Central Florida at South Florida
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Stanford at California
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Oregon State
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Malaga, Spain (taped)
3 p.m.
TNT — The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands ---
Arsenal, Leicester, Hoffenheim advance in Europa League
Associated Press
Arsenal's academy products helped the team cruise into to the knockout stage of the Europa League on Thursday, while Leicester needed a late equalizer from Jamie Vardy to advance.
Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pépé showed his better side after he was sent off in a 0-0 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 away victory at Norway's Molde. The homegrown talents did the rest as Reiss Nelson doubled the lead and Folarin Balogun – less than a minute after coming on as a substitute – netted the third with his first goal for the club.
Hoffenheim and Leicester also progressed into the round of 32 with two matches to spare. The Premier League club equalized three times in a 3-3 draw at Braga, with Vardy grabbing the final goal in injury time.
Carlos Vinícius scored his first two goals for Tottenham while Harry Winks netted a spectacular one from 56 yards as a dominant Spurs side beat Bulgarian team Ludogorets 4-0.
AC Milan failed to win for the second straight game as the Italian powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at Lille, while Rangers was held 2-2 by Benfica after giving up a two-goal lead against the Portuguese side for the second game in a row.
A minute of silence was observed before all the matches to honor Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
Maradona's former club Napoli paid special tribute to the Argentine before a 2-0 win over Rijeka.