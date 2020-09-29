Sports Roundup for Sept. 30

Sports on TV
Bowling
- 7 p.m. — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., FS1
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
MLB
- Noon — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, ABC
- 3 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, TBS
- 5 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, ESPN
NBA
- 9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Gamecocks LB Greene out with fractured hip
COLUMBIA — South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four to six weeks with a fractured hip.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that Greene's injury was “unusual.”
Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior from Rocky Mount, North Carolina who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.
He was injured in the Gamecocks' 31-27 loss to No. 21 Tennessee this past Saturday night.
Muschamp said Greene will not need surgery. Greene will get rechecked in about a month or so.
“Hopefully, he'll be back within that time,” the coach said. “But it's a very unusual injury.”
Muschamp said backup Damani Staley would take over for Greene in the starting lineup when South Carolina heads to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.
Greene was second on South Carolina with 73 tackles in 2018. He played in just nine games last season and finished with 35 stops.
Falcons' secondary hit again, Dennard placed on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons' depleted secondary.
The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday's loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Kendall Sheffield, another cornerback who is a key member of the rotation, missed his second straight game with a foot injury.
The Falcons signed defensive end Austin Edwards to the practice squad and released linebacker Deone Bucannon and cornerback D.J. White from the team’s practice squad.
Dennard had 16 tackles and one interception for the Falcons (0-3). He was signed as a free agent in August.
Edwards spent training camp, the preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season on Atlanta’s practice squad.
Titans have NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers and posed the first significant in-season test to the league's coronavirus protocols.
The NFL issued a statement Tuesday saying both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans' test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.
A person familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first outbreak since the season began on Sept 10. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of health privacy regulations.