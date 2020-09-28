Sports Roundup for Sept. 29

Sports on TV
Bowling
- 7 p.m. — PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va., FS1
MLB
- 2 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, TBS
- 7 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, ESPN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7:30 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Kickoff times set for USC, Clemson football games
The Oct. 10 football games for South Carolina and Clemson now have kickoff times, as announced Monday.
The Gamecocks will kick off at noon at Vanderbilt. SEC Network will broadcast the game.
The Clemson-Miami game at Death Valley will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on ABC.
USC (0-1) lost to Tennessee last week while the Commodores (0-1) were edged by Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are on the road against No. 3 Florida this week while Vanderbilt hosts No. 20 LSU.
The Gamecocks whipped Vandy, 24-7, last year and have won 11 straight in the series.
No. 1 Clemson is 2-0 and will host Virginia on Saturday in a rematch of last season's ACC Championship game, which Clemson won, 62-17.
No. 8 Miami is off to a surprising 3-0 start that includes a 52-10 win over Florida State this past weekend. The Hurricanes are off this weekend and will be rested when they play Clemson.
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach after 7 seasons
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doc Rivers would easily be considered the best coach in Los Angeles Clippers history. Most wins. Most playoff appearances. Top winning percentage.
And now he's out.
Rivers announced in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday that he is not returning as coach. The move comes about two weeks after the Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer said in a statement. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”
The Clippers said Rivers and Ballmer came to the decision jointly.
Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them – major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season's team, with the summer 2019 additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.
But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.
“When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization,” Rivers wrote in the statement. “While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through.”
Rivers went 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers, taking them to the West second round three times. But the franchise has never made the conference finals, and going 0-3 in chance to get there this year was a devastating blow.
Expectations were high, and on the night the season ended, Rivers took responsibility.
“We didn’t meet them. That’s the bottom line," Rivers said on Sept. 15 after the Game 7 loss. “I’m the coach and I’ll take any blame for it. But we didn’t meet our expectations, clearly."
The Clippers’ job becomes the sixth current vacancy in the NBA, along with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and New Orleans. New York, Brooklyn and Chicago have already filled vacancies in their offseasons.