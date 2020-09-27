Sports Roundup for Sept. 28

Sports on TV
Bowling
7 p.m. — PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va., FS1
9 p.m. — PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va., FS1
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — SK at NC, ESPN2
Football
8:15 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore, ESPN
Hockey
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
8 p.m. — Gold Cup Draw 2021, FS2
Softball
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN
8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Braves face Reds in playoffs; Red Sox win Roenicke finale
ATLANTA — Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as the last-place Boston Red Sox won their final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 9-1 Sunday.
The NL East champion Braves wound up as the No. 2 seed and will face Cincinnati in a best-of-three playoff series starting Wednesday. All games will be played in Atlanta.
Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched with left wrist irritation and right-handed reliever Chris Martin exited with right groin discomfort.
Renewed soreness in Acuña’s wrist is cause for concern. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he is confident Acuña will play Wednesday.
“That wrist thing was biting a little bit,” Snitker said. “Not bad. He wanted to play. He said it was a little sore so there was no reason for him to play. He can get treatment today, tomorrow and the next day and be ready to go.”
Snitker said Martin's status is day to day.
Marcell Ozuna hit a 468-foot homer, his NL-leading 18th, off Nick Pivetta in the first. Ozuna also led the NL with 56 RBIs and hit .338.
Freddie Freeman (.341) and Ozuna finished second and third, respectively, behind NL batting champion Juan Soto (.351) of Washington.
The Braves (35-25) won their third straight division title under Snitker.
Swafford's late birdie leads to victory at Punta Cana
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Hudson Swafford lost control of the tournament without ever losing any confidence he could hit the right shot when it counted.
Standing in the 13th fairway Sunday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, he had a four-shot lead. Walking off the 15th green, he was tied.
“Honestly, I one bad golf shot all day,” Swafford said of his 9-iron that he didn't finish and led to the bogey on the 15th.
With the tournament on the line, he delivered.
Swafford hit a three-quarter 6-iron on the par-3 17th to 10 feet for birdie to regain the lead, and then reminded himself how well he had been putting when he stood over an 8-footer for par on the final hole for the victory.
“Its like, ‘Man, just hit another solid putt. Just one more solid putt,’” Swafford said.
He closed with a 3-under 69. The birdie on the 17th allowed him to break out of a tie wit Tyler McCumber and Mackenzie Hughes, and the par putt on the 18th avoided a playoff with McCumber.
It was his second career victory on the PGA Tour, the other coming at the Desert Classic in January 2017. That was a year before he missed time with a rib injury, which was followed by foot surgery in the summer of 2019.