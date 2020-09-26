Sports Roundup for Sept. 27

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
7:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2
2 p.m. — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla., FS1
7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN
Bowling
12 p.m. — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va., FS1
7 p.m. — PBA: The Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 2, Centreville, Va., FS1
College Field Hockey
12 p.m. — Wake Forest at Virginia, ACCN
1:30 p.m. — Duke at Louisville, ACCN
College Soccer (women's)
12 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, SECN
2 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Mississippi at Louisiana State, SECN
3:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ACCN
4 p.m. — Missouri at South Carolina, ESPNU
Golf
8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, NBC
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
Baseball
3 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, TBS
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Football
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Minnesota, Las Vegas at New England, Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Houston at Pittsburgh, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at Buffalo, Washington at Cleveland, San Francisco at NY Giants, FOX
4:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Indianapolis, Carolina at LA Chargers, CBS
4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Denver, Detroit at Arizona, Dallas at Seattle, FOX
8:20 p.m. — Green Bay at New Orleans, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia, ESPNEWS
7 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United, NBCSN
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, NBCSN
Softball
1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
12 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC
5 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
1 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 4, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
3 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
Falcons top pick Terrell placed on COVID-19 reserve list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, dealing another blow to the winless team's secondary heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
The Falcons (0-2) had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.
Now, they'll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.
Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad, electing to carry 55 players in Sunday's game.
Robinson is a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 who has played 22 career games. Abrams and Hall are undrafted rookies.